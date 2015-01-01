पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का रैपिड टेस्ट:टाटा ने केंद्र के साथ बनाया नया टेस्ट; 90 मिनट में मिलेंगे नतीजे, अगले महीने से बिक्री

11 मिनट पहले
  • कंपनी बहुत जल्द चेन्नई में इसके 10 लाख किट भी बनाना शुरू कर देगी
  • इसकी मदद से आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट से ज्यादा जल्दी नतीजे हासिल हो सकेंगे

डॉयचे वेले से. टाटा समूह ने केंद्र सरकार के साथ मिलकर कोविड-19 की तेज जांच के लिए एक नया टेस्ट विकसित किया है। इसकी मदद से आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट से ज्यादा जल्दी नतीजे हासिल हो सकेंगे। इसके अलावा इसमें रैपिड एंटीजेन टेस्ट से अधिक विश्वसनीय रिपोर्ट भी मिलेगी।
आरटी-पीसीआर की तरह इस नए टेस्ट के लिए भी सैंपल नाक से लिए जाते हैं। इस टेस्ट को टाटा समूह की कंपनी टाटा मेडिकल एंड डायग्नोस्टिक्स ने बनाया है। कंपनी जल्द ही चेन्नई स्थित अपनी फैक्टरी में इसके 10 लाख किट भी बनाना शुरू कर देगी।

शुरू में सिर्फ देश में ही बेचेगी कंपनी

  • इस टेस्ट का नाम टाटाएमडी चेक है। कंपनी के सीईओ गिरीश कृष्णमूर्ति ने रॉयटर्स को बताया कि इससे 90 मिनट में जांच के नतीजे मालूम किए जा सकते हैं। अगले महीने से अस्पताल और लैब के जरिए इसकी बिक्री शुरू होगी। शुरू में इसे सिर्फ देश में ही बेचा जाएगा।
  • कृष्णमूर्ति का कहना है कि आपको इसके लिए कोई बड़े और महंगे उपकरण नहीं चाहिए, जिसकी वजह से यह और ज्यादा सरल और आसानी से उपलब्ध होने वाला टेस्ट है। इसमें सैंपलों की जांच के लिए आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस और ऑटोमेशन पर आधारित एक प्रक्रिया का इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा।

भारत में फिलहाल रोज 1 लाख से ज्यादा कोरोना टेस्ट किए जा रहे

भारत में फिलहाल रोज 1 लाख से ज्यादा कोरोना टेस्ट किए जा रहे हैं, लेकिन उनमें से करीब 60% टेस्ट ही रैपिड-एंटीजेन टेस्ट होते हैं, जो ज्यादा तेज लेकिन कम सटीक होते हैं। भारत जांच की संख्या बढ़ा कर प्रतिदिन डेढ़ लाख करना चाहता है। विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि रैपिड टेस्ट पर जरूरत से ज्यादा निर्भरता की वजह से सामने आने वाले संक्रमण के मामलों की संख्या कम रह सकती है।

आरटी-पीसीआर से कितना अलग है ये टेस्ट?

इस टेस्ट में नाक से लिए गए सैंपल को लैब तक ले जाने की जरूरत नहीं होती। जहां पर सैंपल लिया गया, वहीं पर जांच की जाती है और 15 से 30 मिनट में नतीजा सामने आ जाता है। आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट में नतीजा सामने आने में तीन से पांच घंटों तक का समय लगता है। इसके अलावा सैंपल को लैब तक पहुंचाने में भी समय लगता है, जिसकी वजह से नतीजे सामने आने में कुल मिलाकर कम से कम एक पूरा दिन लग जाता है।

इसी तकनीक के लिए इस साल का रसायन का नोबेल पुरस्कार दिया गया है

  • अपने नए टेस्ट के बारे में बताते हुए कृष्णमूर्ति कहते हैं कि हमारा मकसद है कि यह टेस्टिंग में एक नया पैमाना बने। भारत सरकार के अनुसार यह टेस्ट सीआरआईएसपीआर जीनोम एडिटिंग तकनीक पर आधारित है।
  • इसी तकनीक की खोज के लिए वैज्ञानिकों इमानुएल शॉपोंतिये और जेनिफर ए डुडना को इस साल का रसायन का नोबेल पुरस्कार मिला। अब इसी तकनीक पर आधारित कोविड-19 जांच की किट को देश में ही विकसित किया गया है। यह एसएआरएस-सीओवी-2 वायरस के जीनोम सीक्वेंस को ढूंढ निकालता है।
