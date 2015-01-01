पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट भी आ गया:देश में 5 तरह की ऑनलाइन पेमेंट सर्विस, गूगल-पे सबसे पॉपुलर, जानें ई-पेमेंट के फायदे

नई दिल्ली36 मिनट पहलेलेखक: आदित्य सिंह
हाल ही में वॉट्सऐप ने देश में ऑनलाइन पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू की। लॉकडाउन के बाद से देश लेन-देन को लेकर सही मायने में डिजिटल हो गया है। इस वक्त देश में पांच तरह की ऑनलाइन पेमेंट सेवाएं चल रही हैं। UPI, वॉलेट, पेमेंट गेटवे, नेट बैंकिंग और NEFT ने देश में लेन-देन प्रक्रिया को डिजिटल बना दिया है। इनके बारे में जानिए...

1: क्या है UPI सेवा?
वॉलेट सर्विस देने वाला हर ऐप UPI के जरिये लेन-देन की डायरेक्ट सुविधा देता है। यानी अगर आप चाहें तो वॉलेट से भी लेन-देन कर सकते हैं और UPI से भी। भारत में ई-पेमेंट के लिए वॉलेट सेवाएं भी उपलब्ध हैं। पूरे देश में जितना ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन हो रहा है, उसका 50% से भी बड़ा हिस्सा वॉलेट ऐप का है। रिटेल पेमेंट में यह आंकड़ा 85% से भी ऊपर का है।

2: क्या होता है वॉलेट?
वॉलेट सेवाओं में हम अपने क्रेडिट, डेबिट कार्ड और UPI के इस्तेमाल से शॉपिंग और पेमेंट के लिए पैसा ऐड कर सकते हैं।

वॉट्सऐप ऑनलाइन पेमेंट सर्विस में नया क्या है?
नेशनल पेमेंट कॉर्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (NPCI) से मंजूरी मिलने के बाद अब वॉट्सऐप ने भी ऑनलाइन पेमेंट सेवाओं को लॉन्च कर दिया।

  • यानी अब आप वॉट्सऐप के जरिये न सिर्फ चैट करेंगे, बल्कि ऑनलाइन पेमेंट भी कर सकते हैं। यह UPI के जरिये लेन-देन को स्वीकार कर रहा है।
  • आप इससे गूगल-पे और फोन-पे की तरह ही गिफ्ट कार्ड और कैशबैक का लाभ ले सकते हैं।
  • इसके लिए कोई दूसरा ऐप डाउनलोड करने की जरूरत नहीं है। वॉट्सऐप यह सेवा मैसेजिंग ऐप में ही अपडेट के बाद शुरू करेगा।

3: क्या होता है NEFT?

  • नेशनल इलेक्ट्रॉनिक फंड ट्रांसफर यानी NEFT नेट बैंकिंग की तरह ही काम करता है। यह एक नेशनल पेमेंट पोर्टल है। इससे देश के सभी बैंक जुड़े हुए हैं।
  • आप बैंक या उसकी वेबसाइट पर जाकर एक रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद, इस सेवा को एक्सेस कर पाएंगे। इसके जरिये राष्ट्रीय और अंतरराष्ट्रीय पेमेंट किया जा सकता है।

4: नेट बैंकिंग
नेट बैंकिंग में बैंकों का एक कॉमन सर्वर काम करता है। इससे बैंक-टू-बैंक पेमेंट आसान हो जाता है। इंटर कनेक्टेड सर्वर के कारण पेमेंट और अकाउंट पूरी तरह से सिक्योर रहता है।

5: क्या है पेमेंट गेटवे?
यह एक एप्लीकेशन है, जिसके जरिये ऑनलाइन पेमेंट आसान हो जाता है। जब आप किसी ऑनलाइन साइट पर पेमेंट करते हैं तो मर्चेंट की साइट आपके डेबिट/क्रेडिट कार्ड की डीटेल पेमेंट गेटवे को कन्फर्मेशन के लिए भेजती है। उसके बाद पेमेंट गेटवे ही इस जानकारी को बैंक से वेरिफाई करता है और आपके खाते से रकम निकाल कर मर्चेंट के खाते में पहुंचाता है।

देश की 4 लोकप्रिय पेमेंट गेटवे सेवाएं

1. साइट्रस-पे

पेमेंट गेटवे साइट्रस पे, इस समय देश में सबसे ज्यादा चलन में है। यह सबसे सुरक्षित पेमेंट गेटवे में से एक है। साइट्रस पे साइट्रस कैश जैसी ऑनलाइन वॉलेट सेवा और बिल पेमेंट के लिए साइट्रस क्यूब की सेवा भी देता है।

2. सीसी एवेन्यू
ऑनलाइन पेमेंट के लिए सीसी एवेन्यू भी एक लोकप्रिय गेटवे है। इसके जरिये आपको ऑनलाइन पेमेंट करने के कई विकल्प मिलते हैं। इसकी सबसे बड़ी खासियत यह है कि इसे हम देश-विदेश की 18 भाषाओं में इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। इसका सबसे शानदार पहलू यह है कि इससे आप 27 देशों की करेंसी में डील कर सकते हैं।

3. पेयू बिज इंडिया
पेयू बिज इंडिया पेमेंट गेटवे हर तरह के ऑनलाइन पेमेंट स्वीकार करता है। इसके जरिये आप कार्ड, नेटबैंकिंग, वॉलेट, इंटरनेशनल कार्ड, EMI और IVR से पेमेंट कर सकते हैं। पेयू बिज इंडिया भी 13 देशों की करेंसी में पेमेंट स्वीकार करता है। देश के प्रमुख बैंकों का ऑनलाइन पेमेंट मैनेजमेंट पेयू बिज इंडिया ही देखता है। एन्ड्रॉयड फोन से पेयू बिज इंडिया पर सिर्फ एक टैप से पेमेंट किया जा सकता है।

4. जाक-पे
यह भी काफी लोकप्रिय पेमेंट गेटवे है। जाक-पे सभी विदेशी और डोमेस्टिक क्रेडिट कार्ड से पेमेंट स्वीकार करता है। इसके माध्यम से डाइनर्स क्लब, डिस्कवर, वीजा और मास्टरकार्ड से पेमेंट किया जा सकता है। जाक-पे सिक्योर और आसान पेमेंट गेटवे है।

