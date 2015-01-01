पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Utility
  • Zaroorat ki khabar
  • First Of All, We Have To Understand The Feelings Of Children, Know Why Irritability Occurs In Children. बच्चों को कैसे खुश रखें, बच्चों को दो तरीके से मोटिवेट कर सकते हैं, पहला आंतरिक और दूसरा बाहरी

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बच्चों को कैसे खुश रखें:सबसे पहले बच्चों की फीलिंग्स को समझना होगा, जानिए बच्चों में चिड़चिड़ापन क्यों आता है

21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोनावायरस का बच्चों के दिमाग पर गलत असर पड़ रहा है। वजह- बच्चे लंबे समय से घर पर ही हैं। उनका स्कूल, एक्सरसाइज, खेलकूद, घूमना-फिरना सब बंद है। इसके चलते बच्चे चिड़चिड़े हो रहे हैं। ऐसे में पैरेंट्स के सामने बड़ी चुनौती है कि वे बच्चों को कैसे संभालें? उन्हें कैसे खुश रखें? ताकि कोरोना का उनके दिमाग पर असर न पड़े।

इमोशनल इंटेलिजेंस एंड सोशल इंटेलिजेंस किताब के राइटर डेनियल गोलेमन कहते हैं कि एक पैरेंट्स के नाते अगर आप अपने बच्चों में कोई पॉजिटिव चेंज देखना चाहते हैं, तो सबसे पहले आपको उनकी फीलिंग्स को समझना होगा।

बच्चों में चिड़चिड़ापन क्यों आता है?

बच्चों में चिड़चिड़ापन 'मेल्टडाउन' के चलते आता है। मेल्टडाउन एक दिमागी प्रक्रिया के चलते होता है। छोटे बच्चों में मेल्टडाउन बहुत आम है। यह तब होता है, जब बच्चों को किसी चीज से खतरा या सुरक्षा की कमी महसूस होती है। इसी दौरान वे चिड़चिड़ापन जाहिर करते हैं। इस वक्त पैरेंट्स को बच्चों से तब-तक कोई बात नहीं करनी चाहिए, जब-तक वह मिड-फ्रीक आउट स्टेज में न आ जाएं।

मिड-फ्रीक आउट क्या है?

जब बच्चा जिद या गुस्सा करते हुए अचानक शांत हो जाता है तो उसे मिड-फ्रीक आउट स्टेज कहते हैं। यह लगभग सभी बच्चों में कॉमन है। इस स्टेज में बात करने पर पैरेंट्स यह पता लगा सकते हैं कि बच्चा क्यों जिद कर रहा है।

मेल्टडाउन की साइकोलॉजी क्या है?

व्हाय वी स्नैप के राइटर और न्यूरो साइंटिस्ट आर डॉग्लस फील्ड्स के मुताबिक, चिड़चिड़ेपन में दिमाग के दो हिस्से इन्वॉल्व रहते हैं। पहला हिस्सा है अमिग्डाला, जो गुस्से और डर जैसी भावनाओं पर पहले रिएक्ट करता है। दूसरा हिस्सा है हाइपोथैलेमस, जो शरीर के हार्ट रेट और टेम्प्रेचर जैसे फंक्शन को कंट्रोल करता है।

जब आपके बच्चे बेड पर अकेले सोने जैसी जिद करें, तो आपको यह समझ लेना चाहिए कि उसके दिमाग के पहले हिस्से अमिग्डाला ने कोई थ्रेट या डर डिटेक्ट किया है। इसी वजह से दिमाग के दूसरे हिस्से 'हाइपोथैलेमस’ ने उसे सोने की तरफ आकर्षित करना शुरू कर दिया है। ऐसे में आपको अपने बच्चे को वही करने देना चाहिए, जो वह करने की जिद कर रहा है।

बच्चों की आंखों में देखकर बात करने से वे जल्दी मान जाते हैं
हार्वर्ड मेडिकल स्कूल में न्यूरोसाइंस के प्रोफेसर डॉक्टर चार्ल्स नेल्सन के मुताबिक, बच्चे को मनाने के दौरान सबसे अच्छा जैश्चर होता है कि आप उसके सामने घुटनों के बल बैठ जाएं। इसके बाद उनके दोनों हाथों को पकड़ कर उनकी आंखों में देखकर बात करें। ऐसे में बच्चे के जल्दी नॉर्मल होने की संभावनाएं ज्यादा रहती हैं। बच्चे जल्द खुश हो जाते हैं।

ये भी पढ़ें- पैरेंट्स बातचीत करें तो किशोरों में कम हो सकता है आत्महत्या का जोखिम, स्मार्टफोन भी है बड़ा कारण; 7 तरीके व्यक्ति को बाहर निकाल सकते हैं

बच्चों की सोच को समझने की कोशिश करें

वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि कोरोना की वजह से जीने का तौर-तरीका बदला है। आप भी खुद को बदलें। परंपरागत तौर-तरीकों से बाहर आएं। बच्चों की सोच को समझने की कोशिश करें।

मनोवैज्ञानिकों के मुताबिक, मोटिवेशन दो तरीके के होते हैं। पहला आंतरिक (Internal) और दूसरा बाहरी (External)। जानते हैं कि दोनों क्या हैं-

इंटरनल मोटिवेशन से किसी काम को करने में हमें ज्यादा मजा आता है। काम के बाद संतुष्टि मिलती है। इसके अलावा सीखने की हमारी ललक और ज्यादा बढ़ जाती है।

एक्सटर्नल मोटिवेशन से किसी काम में हमारा आउटकम यानी परिणाम बेहतर होता है। जैसे- जब हम किसी परीक्षा से पहले कड़ी मेहनत करते हैं और नंबर अच्छा आ जाते हैं तो उसके पीछे हमारी एक्सटर्नल मोटिवेशन होती है।

दुनिया में हर 10 में से 1 बच्चा अपनी भावनाएं शेयर करने में झिझकता है
बचपन सीखने-समझने और चीजों को एक्सप्लोर करने का सबसे अच्छा दौर होता है। एक इंसान अपनी पूरी लाइफ में जितना सीख पाता है, उसका 50% अपने बचपन में सीखता है। कुछ ऐसे बच्चे भी होते हैं, जो बहुत कम बोलते हैं। वे इंट्रोवर्ट हो जाते हैं। वे अपने मन की बात को दिल में ही रखते हैं। दुनिया में हर 10 में से 1 बच्चा अपनी भावनाओं, जरूरतों और समस्याओं को किसी से साझा करने में झिझक महसूस करता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही, पिछले साल की तुलना में 15% खराब हुई हवा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें