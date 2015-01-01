पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीन की उलटी गिनती:दुनिया में 138 वैक्सीन प्री-क्लिनिकल फेज में, जानिए देश में बन रही वैक्सीन कब तक आएगी?

नई दिल्ली24 मिनट पहलेलेखक: कार्तिक सागर समाधिया
  • 6 स्टेज से गुजरकर हम तक पहुंचेगी वैक्सीन, देश में बन रही वैक्सीन तीसरे स्टेज में
  • 3 में से 2 वैक्सीन के क्लिनिकल ट्रायल के नतीजे जनवरी 2021 तक आ सकते हैं

कोरोना की वैक्सीन कब तक आएगी? यह ऐसा सवाल है जो 2020 में अमूमन हर किसी की जुबान पर है। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन यानी (WHO) की मानें तो दुनियाभर में भारत समेत 170 से ज्यादा जगहों पर वैक्सीन तैयार करने की कोशिश चल रही है। इन 170 में से 138 जगहों पर वैक्सीन अभी प्री-क्लिनिकल फेज में है। कुछ जगह पर वैक्सीन क्लिनिकल ट्रायल के फेज में पहुंच गई है। 25 वैक्सीन ऐसी हैं, जो फेज-1 ट्रायल में हैं। 15 वैक्सीन फेज-2 ट्रायल में है। 7 जगह ऐसी हैं, जहां वैक्सीन ट्रायल के अंतिम चरण में है।

भारत की बात करें तो ऑल इंडिया इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंस (AIIMS) के डायरेक्टर डॉक्टर रणदीप गुलेरिया ने भी जनवरी 2021 में वैक्सीन आने की उम्मीद जताई है। साथ ही कहा है कि डेढ़ साल में दुनिया को कोरोना से निजात मिल सकती है।

फाइजर और बायोएनटैक का दावा अप्रूवल के स्टेज पर उनकी वैक्सीन

  • पहली वैक्सीन को लेकर दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी दवा कंपनी में से एक फाइजर और बायोएनटैक ने 9 नवंबर 2020 को दावा किया। कंपनी का कहना है कि कोरोना की पहली वैक्सीन संक्रमण को रोक पाने में लगभग पूरी तरह कारगर है।
  • नवंबर के अंत तक कंपनी इसके इस्तेमाल को लेकर आवेदन कर सकती है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, इस वैक्सीन का 6 देशों के 43 हजार 500 लोगों पर ट्रायल किया जा चुका है।
  • यह दुनिया की पहली वैक्सीन है जिसने नतीजे दिखाएं है। इस वैक्सीन से अमेरिका, ब्राजील, जर्मनी, अर्जेंटीना, दक्षिण अफ्रीका और तुर्की में हुए टेस्ट में 90% लोगों के अंदर वायरस से लड़ने की एंटीबॉडी डेवलप हुई है।

भारत में 3 वैक्सीन पर चल रहा काम

भारत में फिलहाल सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट वैक्सीन समेत तीन वैक्सीन पर काम चल रहा है। जिसमें भारत बायोटेक की कोवैक्सिन, ऑक्सफोर्ड /एस्ट्राजेनेका की कोवीशील्ड और जायडस कैडिला की ZyCoV-D वैक्सीन शामिल है।

1. भारत बायोटेक की कोवैक्सीन क्लिनिकल ट्रायल के तीसरे फेज में

भारत बायोटेक की कोवैक्सीन फाइनल ट्रायल में पहुंच चुकी है। कोवैक्सीन में इंडियन काउंसिल ऑफ मेडिकल रिसर्च और नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ वायरोलॉजी शामिल है। संकेत मिल रहे हैं कि इसके ट्रायल के नतीजे दिसंबर और जनवरी में आ जाएंगे।

2. ऑक्सफोर्ड/ एस्ट्राजेनेका

यह वैक्सीन भी फाइनल ट्रायल में पहुंच चुकी है। इसको बनाने में पुणे स्थित सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट भी शामिल है। इसके क्लिनिकल ट्रायल के नतीजे जनवरी 2021 तक आ सकते हैं।

3. जायडस कैडिला की वैक्सीन

जायडस कैडिला की बनाई वैक्सीन के भी नतीजे अच्छे आए हैं। इनके भी जल्द फेज-3 के ट्रायल शुरू हो जाएंगे। इसके ह्यूमन ट्रायल के लिए 12 संस्थाओं को चुना गया है। इन संस्थाओं में इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंसेज और हैदराबाद की निजाम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंसेज भी शामिल है।

