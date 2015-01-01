पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठंड में सेहत का मंत्र:छोटे बच्चों को 10 से 15 मिनट पैदल चलाएं, जानिए बच्चों को बाहर खेलने या घूमने के लिए कैसे करें तैयार

7 मिनट पहले
  • बाहर निकलने के दौरान बच्चों को मजबूत और गर्म कपड़े जरूर पहनाएं
  • बच्चों को ठंड में थोड़ी-थोड़ी देर पर ड्राई फ्रूट्स से बने स्नैक्स खिला सकते हैं

एलिजाबेथ क्वाक-हेफरन. कोरोनावायरस के दौर में बाहर निकलना जरूरी है। सुबह की ताजा हवा और धूप विटामिन डी और रिफ्रेशमेंट का सबसे अच्छा स्रोत है। सर्दियों में यह खासकर बच्चों के लिए के लिए बहुत जरूरी हो जाता है। इसलिए अगर आप ठंड में सुबह बच्चे के साथ घर के बाहर निकलना चाह रहे हैं तो तैयार हो जाइए। लेकिन एक अच्छा मास्क, गर्म कपड़े, ग्लव्स, टोपी और जूते बहुत जरूरी हैं। यदि इतनी तैयारी कर ली तो आप बच्चे के साथ किसी भी पार्क में खेलने, धूप लेने और एक्सरसाइज के लिए जा सकते हैं।

सर्दी में बच्चों को बाहर खेलने या घूमने के लिए ऐसे करें तैयार

बच्चों को पहनाएं गर्म कपड़े

  • यह सर्दी आम नहीं है, न आपके लिए और न ही आपके बच्चों के लिए। इस बार सर्दी में कोरोना भी रहने वाला है। एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक सर्दी के दिनों में कोरोना की तीसरी लहर भी आ रही है। लेकिन बच्चों का बाहर निकलना भी जरूरी है। लगातार घर के अंदर रहने से बच्चों के शारीरिक और मानसिक स्वास्थ्य पर गलत असर पड़ सकता है। इसलिए बच्चों को बाहर खेलने और घुमाने जरूर ले जाएं।
  • बाहर निकलने के दौरान एक बात का ध्यान रखना है कि बच्चों को मजबूत और गर्म कपड़े जरूर पहनाएं। इस बार ला-लीना के चलते सर्दी ज्यादा पड़ने वाली है। छोटी सी भी लापरवाही बच्चों के लिए भारी पड़ सकती है। अगर आपने बच्चे को अच्छा कपड़ा पहना रखा है तो डरने या घबराने की बात नहीं। आप उसे आसानी से बाहर ले जा सकते हैं।

बच्चों को खुश रखें

  • वैली फॉरेस्ट स्कूल में आउटडोर एजुकेशन की हेड बेकन क्वैरिन कहती हैं कि बच्चे जिन्हें हम घूमने के लिए फ्री छोड़ देते हैं वे आमतौर पर बहुत खुश रहते हैं। सर्दियों में होने वाली तमाम मानसिक चुनौतियों से उनका ध्यान भटकाने के लिए सबसे अच्छा तरीका है कि उन्हें खुश रखा जाए। आमतौर पर लगातार ज्यादा भारी कपड़े पहनने से बच्चे चिड़चिड़े होने लगते हैं।
  • एक्सपर्ट्स का मानना है कि सर्दियों में छोटे बच्चों को खूब चलाएं। जितना ज्यादा वे चलेंगे, उतना ज्यादा वे वार्म रहेंगे। इसलिए सुबह के वक्त बच्चों को एक्सरसाइज के तौर 10 से 15 मिनट तक चलाएं।

हेल्दी स्नैक्स खिलाएं

  • सर्दियों में हमें एनर्जी की ज्यादा जरूरत होती है। ये बात बच्चों पर भी लागू होती है। इसलिए जब भी उन्हें घुमाने या खेलने बाहर ले जाएं तो अपने साथ कुछ एनर्जेटिक स्नैक्स जरूर रखें। इसमें ड्राई फ्रूट्स से बने स्नैक्स का भी इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। बच्चों को एक साथ बहुत सारे स्नैक्स खिलाने के बजाय थोड़ी-थोड़ी देर पर खिलाएं। इससे उनके शरीर में एनर्जी का बैलेंस बना रहेगा।
  • इस बात का ध्यान रखना है कि सर्दियों में बच्चों को आप जो कुछ भी खिला रहें हैं उसमें हाई कैलोरी न हो। क्योंकि ठंड में हमारा डाइजेशन थोड़ा धीमा हो जाता है। ऐसे में बच्चों को हैवी चीजें खिलाने से कब्ज और गैस की समस्या हो सकती है।

आउटिंग जरूर करें

  • सर्दियों में हममें से बहुत से लोग घर की छत और बालकनी में जाना ज्यादा पसंद करते हैं। वहां भी आपको और आपके बच्चों को धूप और फ्रेश हवा मिल जाएगी। लेकिन एक्सपर्ट्स का मानना है कि बाहर जाने से एक अलग तरह का मानसिक सुकून मिलता है।
  • घर के आसपास और लोग भी रहते हैं, इसलिए घर की हवा उतनी फ्रेश नहीं होती, जितनी की गार्डन या पार्क की। घरों की छतों पर आने वाली धूप कई बार डायरेक्ट नहीं आ पाती। धूप अगर डायरेक्ट मिलती है तो उसमें विटामिन-डी के एलिमेंट्स ज्यादा होते हैं।
  • घर से बाहर जाने पर लोकेशन बदलती है और वॉकिंग भी हो जाती है। एक्सपर्ट्स कहते हैं कि बाहर जाने के नाम पर बच्चों में ज्यादा खुशी और एक्साइटमेंट देखने को मिलता है। इसलिए घर में एक्सरसाइज करने के बजाए बच्चों के साथ हर सुबह आउटिंग करें।

