मैग्नीशियम है लाइफलाइन:खाने को एनर्जी में बदलता है मैग्नीशियम, इसकी कमी शारीरिक और मानसिक बीमारियों की वजह बन सकती है

रोनी कारिन रबिन. बिगड़ते खान-पान से लोगों में मैग्नीशियम की कमी हो रही है। इससे न सिर्फ शारीरिक समस्याएं हो सकती हैं, बल्कि यह मानसिक समस्याओं की भी वजह बन सकता है। अमेरिकी डॉक्टरों ने 43 लोगों पर क्लिनिकल ट्रायल के बाद यह बात बताई। मैग्नीशियम शरीर के लिए जरूरी प्रमुख पांच तत्वों में से एक है। शरीर को ठीक ढंग से अपना काम करने के लिए मैग्नीशियम की पर्याप्त मात्रा होना बहुत जरूरी है।

शरीर के लिए मैग्नीशियम क्यों जरूरी?
अमेरिकी डॉक्टर जॉन एस फैनिक ने बताया, शरीर में बायोकेमिकल रिएक्शन के लिए मैग्नीशियम बेहद जरूरी तत्व है। शरीर का 60 प्रतिशत मैग्नीशियम हड्डियों में रहता है, बाकी टिश्यू, मसल और फ्लूड में पाया जाता है। कुल मिलाकर शरीर के सभी फंक्शनिंग में मैग्नीशियम की अहम भूमिका होती है। यह शरीर में एनर्जी प्रोड्यूस करता है, यानी हम जो कुछ खाते हैं उसे एनर्जी में बदलता है।

शरीर में मैग्नीशियम की पर्याप्त मात्रा होने से दिमाग की कार्यक्षमता बढ़ती है, जिससे याददाश्त तेज एवं मजबूत होती है। मैग्नीशियम के कारण दिल की धड़कन भी नियंत्रित रहती है। इन सबके अलावा यह हड्डियों के निर्माण में भी मदद करता है और उन्हें मजबूत बनाए रखता है।

मैग्नीशियम टाइप-2 डायबिटीज में भी फायदेमंद

मैग्नीशियम टाइप-2 डायबिटीज, माइग्रेन और ब्लड प्रेशर से लड़ता है। ये आपके मेटाबोलिज्म को बढ़ाकर आपको ज्यादा सक्रिय बनाता है। बेहतर हेल्थ के लिए मैग्नीशियम सबसे जरूरी न्यूट्रिएंट है।

शरीर में मैग्नीशियम को मेंटेन रखने के 4 सोर्स -

  1. पालक- हरी पत्तेदार सब्जियां जैसे पालक में मैग्नीशियम की भरपूर मात्रा पाई जाती है। ये शरीर के सेल को भी सुरक्षित रखता है।
  2. नट्स- काजू और बादाम में भी मैग्नीशियम बहुत ज्यादा पाया जाता है। नट्स इसकी कमी को बहुत कम समय में पूरा कर सकते हैं।
  3. केला- केला भी मैग्नीशियम का बहुत अच्छा स्रोत है। इससे मैग्नीशियम की भरपूर मात्रा मिलती है। केला एनर्जी लेवल को भी बढ़ाता है।
  4. डार्क चॉकलेट- ये मैग्नीशियम का सबसे स्वादिष्ट स्रोत है। डार्क चॉकलेट एंटी-ऑक्सीडेंट्स से भरा होता है। यह मैग्नीशियम की कमी पूरी करता है।
