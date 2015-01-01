पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना में स्पोर्ट्स:फिजिकल एक्टिविटी में मास्क बेहद जरूरी, पर 90% लोग नहीं लगाते, जानें खेल को लेकर गाइडलाइन

34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मास्क लगाकर गेम खेलें, बीच में मास्क ब्रेक लें, जिसमें दूरी बनाकर बगैर मास्क रेस्ट ले सकते हैं
  • उत्साह ताली बजाकर बढ़ाएं पीठ न थपथपाएं , इशारों का ज्यादा से ज्यादा इस्तेमाल करें

कोरोना दौर में पूरी दुनिया में क्रिकेट और फुटबॉल बंद स्टेडियम में खेला जा रहा है। ला-लिगा टूर्नामेंट चल रहा है और IPL का 13 वां सीजन इसे महीने खत्म हुआ। लेकिन आम लोग खेल से कैसे जुड़ें? अमेरिका में खेल को लेकर एक गाइडलाइन जारी की गई है। इस गाइडलाइन का नाम ‘कोविड-19 इंटैरिम गाइडलाइंस ऑन यूथ स्पोर्ट्स’ है।

गाइडलाइन में कई बातों का जिक्र है। उदाहरण के तौर पर अगर आप बास्केटबॉल जैसे इनडोर गेम खेल रहे हैं तो जितना ज्यादा हो सके खेल के दौरान भी मास्क लगाना चाहिए। खेलकर घर वापस आने के बाद सीधे वाशरूम जाएं और शॉवर लेकर कपड़ों को धुल देना चाहिए। डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक, वॉश करने से 95% तक वायरस नष्ट हो जाते हैं।

इंडोर खेल के दौरान 4 बातों का रखें ध्यान

1. जितना हो सके मास्क लगाएं
अमेरिका में इंडोर-स्पोर्ट्स को लेकर जारी हुई गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक मास्क बेहद जरूरी है। एक्सपर्ट्स कहते हैं कि स्पोर्ट्स के दौरान या कोई भी हैवी फिजिकल एक्टिविटी के दौरान मास्क लगाना मुश्किल है। लोग असहज महसूस करते हैं और मास्क या तो नाक से नीचे कर लेते हैं या निकाल देते हैं। अमेरिका में हुई एक स्टडी में दावा किया गया है कि हैवी फिजिकल एक्टिविटी के दौरान 90% से ज्यादा लोग मास्क नहीं लगा रहे हैं।

गाइडलाइन के अनुसार मास्क न लगाना खतरनाक साबित हो सकता है। इनडोर स्पोर्ट्स में यह इसलिए जरूरी है क्योंकि इंडोर में वायरस बहुत ज्यादा समय तक हवा में बना रहता है।

2. फिजिकल टच से बचें
स्पोर्ट्स एक ऐसी फिजिकल एक्टिविटी है, जिसमें फिजिकल टच की सबसे ज्यादा गुंजाइश होती है। गाइडलाइन में इससे बचने को कहा गया है। किसी तरह के फिजिकल टच के बाद खुद को सैनिटाइज करने की बात भी कही गई है।

3. सामान शेयर करने से बचें

  • गेम के दौरान एक दूसरे से सामान साझा करना बहुत आम है। हम अपने साथियों से लेन-देन करते रहते हैं। ग्लव्स, पैड और कैरेट जैसे सामानों का लेन-देन तो बहुत ही ज्यादा होता है। एक्सपर्ट्स का कहना है कि ये सामान संक्रमण के सबसे बड़े कंडक्टर साबित हो सकते हैं।
  • गेम में खुद के सामान को सुरक्षित रखें। न किसी को दें और न ही किसी से लें। खेल के बाद वॉशेबल सामान को धोएं, बाकियों को सैनिटाइज करें।

4. रिस्क को नजरअंदाज न करें
एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक स्पोर्ट्स करना जरूरी है। लंबे समय तक फिजिकल एक्टिविटी न करने से शारीरिक ही नहीं, मानसिक समस्याएं भी हो सकती हैं, लेकिन कोरोना के रिस्क को भी नजरअंदाज नहीं किया जा सकता। एक्सपर्ट्स का मानना है की इसके लिए लोगों को बीच का रास्ता निकालना चाहिए, जिससे स्पोर्ट्स भी हो जाए और कोरोना का रिस्क भी न हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारती और पति हर्ष को NDPS कोर्ट ने 4 दिसंबर तक न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा, जमानत पर कल सुनवाई - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें