पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट कैसे करें:मेडिकल वेस्ट को मैनेज नहीं किया तो नई महामारी आ सकती है, इसे रोकने के 5 तरीके

नई दिल्ली11 मिनट पहलेलेखक: आदित्य सिंह
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मेडिकल वेस्ट जीव-जंतुओं और पेड़-पौधों के लिए आम वेस्ट से ज्यादा खतरनाक
  • देश में रोज 101 मीट्रिक टन मेडिकल वेस्ट सिर्फ कोरोना की वजह से निकल रहा

आमतौर पर हम घरेलू कूड़े-कचरे को ही वेस्ट समझते हैं, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं है। वेस्ट कई होते हैं, इनमें मेडिकल वेस्ट सबसे खतरनाक होता है। हॉस्पिटल, क्लीनिक और मेडिकल स्टोर से निकलने वाले वेस्ट को मेडिकल वेस्ट कहते हैं। पट्टियां, इंजेक्शन, दवा के रैपर, ड्रिपिंग पाइप, दवा की बोतल जैसा हॉस्पिटल से बाहर फेंका जाने वाला हर सामान मेडिकल वेस्ट होता है।

कोरोनावायरस आने के बाद से मेडिकल वेस्ट और ज्यादा बढ़ गया है। सेन्ट्रल पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड (CPCB) के मुताबिक, भारत में रोजाना 710 मीट्रिक टन मेडिकल वेस्ट निकल रहा है। इसमें से 17% यानी 101 मीट्रिक टन मेडिकल वेस्ट सिर्फ कोरोना की वजह से निकल रहा है। महाराष्ट्र में सबसे ज्यादा 17.49 मीट्रिक टन, गुजरात में 11.69 मीट्रिक टन और दिल्ली 11.11 मीट्रिक टन मेडिकल वेस्ट हर रोज निकल रहा है।

मेडिकल वेस्ट को कैसे पहचानें?

  • मेडिकल वेस्ट का दायरा बहुत बड़ा है। इलाज के दौरान कई बार मरीज का ब्लड निकलता है, उसे साफ करने के लिए इस्तेमाल कपड़े या टॉवेल को भी दोबारा यूज नहीं कर सकते हैं, क्योंकि ये भी मेडिकल वेस्ट होते हैं।
  • सर्जिकल इलाज के दौरान मरीज के शरीर से निकलने वाले टिश्यूज भी मेडिकल वेस्ट होते हैं। मरीज के ब्लड, यूरीन और स्वाब जैसे सैंपल भी मेडिकल वेस्ट ही होते हैं। यहां तक संक्रामक रोग से पीड़ित मरीज के कमरे से निकलने वाला हर सामान मेडिकल वेस्ट होता है।

यह भी पढ़ें पढ़ें- हर महीने 90 लाख मास्क और 76 लाख ग्लव्स यूज होते हैं; 1% मास्क भी सही से डिस्पोज नहीं हुए तो इससे हर महीने 40 हजार किलो कचरा निकलेगा...

5 तरह के होते हैं मेडिकल वेस्ट

मेडिकल वेस्ट में 5 कैटेगरी होती हैं। इन्हें जानना हमारे लिए बेहद जरूरी है, क्योंकि जानकारी के अभाव में कई बार हम इन्हें नजरअंदाज करते हैं या कहीं भी फेक देते हैं। ऐसे में इंफेक्शन होने की संभावनाएं बढ़ जाती हैं।

मेडिकल वेस्ट के क्या नुकसान हैं?

  • मेडिकल वेस्ट के नुकसान आम वेस्ट से कहीं ज्यादा हैं। ज्यादातर मेडिकल वेस्ट डिस्पोजेबल नहीं होते। इन्हें नाले, नदी या समुद्र में फेंकना पर्यावरण में जहर मिलाने जैसा है।
  • WHO के मुताबिक मेडिकल वेस्ट को अगर सही तरह से मैनेज न किया जाए तो इसमें संक्रामक बैक्टीरिया जम जाते हैं, जो महामारी तक की वजह बन सकते हैं।
  • रेडियो एक्टिव मेडिकल वेस्ट जैसे एक्सरे हजारों सालों तक नष्ट नहीं होते। इनसे मिट्टी में प्रदूषण बहुत तेजी से बढ़ता है।
  • इंसानों और जानवरों का कोई भी सैंपल संक्रामक साबित हो सकता हैं। इनसे कम्युनिकेबल डिजीज यानी एक से दूसरे को होने वाली बीमारियां हो सकती हैं।
  • फार्मास्यूटिकल मेडिकल वेस्ट जैसे एक्सपायर दवाएं और केमिकल्स जीव-जंतुओं और पेड़-पौधों के लिए बेहद खतरनाक हैं।

मेडिकल वेस्ट को मैनेज करने के 5 तरीके

  1. वेस्ट मैनजेमेंट से जुड़े कानूनों को जानें- आपको अपने गांव, कस्बे और मोहल्ले के लेबल पर वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट से जुड़े-नियम कानूनों के बारे में जानना चाहिए, ताकि गलत तरह से वेस्ट डंप करने वालों की शिकायत कर सकें।
  2. गांव और कस्बे का वेस्ट मैनजेमेंट प्लान बनाएं- आप अपने गांव, कस्बे और मोहल्ले का वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट प्लान बना सकते हैं। इससे जुड़ी चुनौतियों से निपटने के लिए आसपास के लोगों को शामिल करें। मेडिकल वेस्ट फेंकने के लिए अलग से जगह चुनें। ध्यान रखें कि मेडिकल वेस्ट 24 घंटे के अंदर कलेक्ट कर लिए जाएं।
  3. सिंगल यूज प्रोडक्ट से बचें- मेडिकल के ऐसे बहुत से सामान आते हैं, जिनका एक बार ही इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है। हमें जितना हो सके ऐसे सामान खरीदने चाहिए, जो कई बार इस्तेमाल किए जा सकें। ऐसा करके हम मेडिकल वेस्ट की प्रोडक्टिविटी घटा सकते हैं।
  4. घर में डस्टबिन रखें- घर से निकलने वाले आम वेस्ट के साथ मेडिकल वेस्ट को मिक्स न करें। दोनों के लिए अलग-अलग डस्टबिन रखें। मेडिकल वेस्ट को डंप करते समय साफ-सफाई करने वालों को उसके बारे में बताना न भूलें।
  5. अलग-अलग रंगों की डस्टबिन रखें- आम वेस्ट और मेडिकल वेस्ट के आपस में मिल जाने से वेस्ट की छंटाई और रिसाइक्लिंग में काफी दिक्‍कत होती है। इसलिए घर में अलग-अलग रंग की डस्टबिन रखें, इससे दोनों वेस्ट मिक्स नहीं होंगे।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें