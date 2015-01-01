पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेट मैनेजमेंट जरूर सीखें:हार्ट, ब्लडप्रेशर, डायबिटीज समेत कई बीमारियों की जड़ है मोटापा, 6 ग्राफिक में समझें वेट मैनेज करने के तरीके

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: आदित्य सिंह
  • दुनिया भर में हर तीन में से एक व्यक्ति बढ़ते वजन और मोटापे से परेशान
  • रोजाना नहीं कर पा रहे तो हफ्ते में एक बार जरूर करें फिजिकल एक्टिविटी

ग्लोबल न्यूट्रिशन रिपोर्ट 2020 के मुताबिक दुनियाभर में हर तीन में से एक व्यक्ति बढ़ते वजन और मोटापे से परेशान है। इसकी वजह से हाइपरटेंशन, ब्लडप्रेशर, डायबिटीज और हार्ट से जुड़ी बीमारियों के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। गांवों की तुलना में शहरों में ये समस्याएं ज्यादा हैं।

अमेरिकी हेल्थ एजेंसी सेंटर ऑफ डिजीज कंट्रोल (CDC) के मुताबिक लोगों में फिजिकल एक्टिविटी का कम होना इसकी सबसे बड़ी वजह है। आमतौर पर लोग चाहकर भी एक्सरसाइज नहीं शुरू कर पाते। ऐसे लोगों को सेल्फ-मोटिवेशन की जरूरत है। जागरूकता की कमी के चलते भी लोग फिजिकल एक्टिविटी नहीं कर रहे हैं। लोगों को यह भी नहीं पता होता कि उन्हें कैसी एक्टिविटी करनी चाहिए।

CDC ने गर्भवती महिलाओं समेत अलग-अलग एज ग्रुप के लोगों के फिजिकल एक्टिविटी के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी की है। इनको फॉलो करके शरीर का वजन अच्छा रखा जा सकता है। CDC के मुताबिक गलत एक्सरसाइज करने के उतने ही जोखिम हैं, जितना न करने के।

आइए 6 ग्राफिक के जरिए समझते हैं वेट मैनेजमेंट की पूरी थ्योरी-

