वर्क फ्राम होम को आसान बनाएं:डेस्क जितनी व्यवस्थित होगी, काम में उतना मजा आएगा; डेस्क को स्मार्ट बनाने के 6 तरीके

20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्लास व्हाइट बोर्ड के इस्तेमाल से बचा सकते हैं कागज, वेलक्रो स्ट्रैप्स भी बड़े काम की चीज

मेलानी पिनोला. कोरोना की वजह से बहुत से लोग अभी भी वर्क फ्रॉम होम हैं। घर से काम करने में सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत सही सिटिंग और टेबल को लेकर होती है। कई बार तो हमें कुछ जरूरी चीजों के लिए मार्केट तक जाना पड़ जाता है, क्योंकि घर पर हमें अपनी डेस्क पर जरूरी चीजें रखने की आदत नहीं होती। कुछ बातों का ध्यान रखकर हम इन परेशानियों से बच सकते हैं।

डेस्क जितनी ऑर्गनाइज्ड रहती है, हमें काम करने में उतना ही मजा आता है। व्यवस्थित डेस्क पर काम करने से हम एनर्जेटिक और फ्रेश महसूस करते हैं।

इन 6 चीजों के जरिए आप घर की डेस्क को बेस्ट बना सकते हैं-

1. डेस्क पैड

सबसे पहले आप डेस्क को मैनेज करने के लिए डेस्क पैड का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। इससे आपका डेस्क फैला-फैला नहीं रहेगा। माउस और इलेक्ट्रिक पेन स्लिप भी नहीं करेगा। टेबल का लुक भी अच्छा आएगा और काम में आपको ताजगी महसूस होगी।
2. ग्लास व्हाइट बोर्ड

हम आमतौर पर पेपर-वर्क करने के लिए ढेर सारे कागज का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। लेकिन शीशे के एक व्हाइट बोर्ड के इस्तेमाल से हम इससे बच सकते हैं। इसके पीछे स्टैंड लगे होते हैं, जिससे इसका इस्तेमाल आसान हो जाता है।
3. वेलक्रो स्ट्रैप्स

कई बार डेस्क पर हमें कम्प्यूटर एसेसरीज की बड़ी-बड़ी केबल डिस्टर्ब करती हैं। लेकिन वेलक्रो स्ट्रैप्स की मदद से हम इसे एडजस्ट कर सकते हैं। इससे हम केबल को फोल्ड करके बांध सकते हैं।
4. हैंगिंग ऑर्गेनाइजर

अगर आपके डेस्क में दराज कम हैं, तो आप हैंगिंग ऑर्गेनाइजर का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। यह बाजार और ई-कॉमर्स वेबसाइट पर सस्ते में उपलब्ध है। इसमें आप जरूरी सामान को लगाकर डेस्क के आसपास कहीं भी टांग सकते हैं।
5. नोटबुक

नोट्स बनाने के लिए आप बड़े-बड़े रजिस्टर के बजाए छोटे नोटबुक का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। इससे आपके नोट्स ऑर्गनाइज ढंग से एक जगह ही मिल जाया करेंगे।
6. मोबाइल स्कैनर

मोबाइल स्कैनर ज्यादा जगह नहीं लेता। यह आपकी डेस्क पर ज्यादा जगह घेरने वाले स्कैनर का अच्छा विकल्प हो सकता है। आप चाहें तो इसे टेबल के नीचे भी रख सकते हैं।
