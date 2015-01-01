पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोनो पर नई स्टडी:ऑटोइम्यून डिसऑर्डर से जूझ रहे लोगों में कोरोना से मौत का खतरा ज्यादा, जानें क्या कहती है स्टडी?

35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मिकेल ए. सेकेर्स (MD) क्या ऑटोइम्यून डिसऑर्डर कोरोना के रिस्क को प्रभावित करता है? यह एक ऐसा सवाल है जिसने सोचने पर मजबूर किया है। ऑटोइम्यून समस्या जैसे रूमेटाइड, आर्थराइटिस या ल्यूपस तब होती है जब इम्यून सिस्टम गलती से नॉर्मल बॉडी के टिश्यू पर अटैक करता है। डैमेज टिश्यू को खत्म करने के लिए डॉक्टर इम्यून सिस्टम को सप्रेसिव थेरेपी देते हैं।

अब सवाल है कि यह पीड़ितों में संक्रमण फैलने के चांस बढ़ा सकते हैं या नहीं? क्या इम्युन सिस्टम डिसऑर्डर से जूझ रहे मरीज में कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा ज्यादा रहता है? इन्हीं सभी सवालों को लेकर अलग-अलग स्टडी की गई है।

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून डिसऑर्डर?

ऑटोइम्यून की बीमारी के बारे में लोगों को बहुत कम पता होता है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक ऑटोइम्यून बीमारी लोगों में कई सालों से रहती है, लेकिन उन्हें पता नहीं होता। इस बीमारी में शरीर अपने ही इम्यून सिस्टम और शरीर की स्वस्थ्य कोशिकाओं पर अटैक करने लगती है। इस बीमारी में शरीर के अंदर कई तरह के चेंज होने लगते हैं। कई बार शरीर की नसें भी नष्ट हो जाती हैं। इस बीमारी में जोड़ों में दर्द के साथ डाइजेस्टिव सिस्टम बिगड़ जाता है और शरीर के इंटरनल पार्ट में भी सूजन आ जाती है। कई बार बुखार भी रहता है।

अब तक की स्टडी क्या कहती है ?

  • इटली में हुई स्टडी में सामने आया कि रुमेटोलॉजी कंडीशन से जूझ रहे 2 हजार 300 में से 1% मरीज ही कोरोना के चलते अस्पताल भर्ती हुए हैं। इनमें से ज्यादातर मरीजों का इलाज कोर्टिकोस्टेरोइड या फिर दूसरी दवा से किया गया।
  • मरीज को भर्ती होने के पहले ही उसके इम्यून सिस्टम को सप्रेसिव थेरेपी दी गई। इसके बाद जब ऑटोइम्यून सिस्टम के मरीजों की तुलना उन मरीजों से की, जिनमें यह कंडीशन नहीं थी। तो किसी भी तरह का अंतर नहीं पाया गया।
  • न्यूयॉर्क में हुई एक स्टडी में भी यही बात सामने आई। इसमें भी पाया गया कि जिन ऑटोइम्यून रुमेटोलॉजी कंडीशन वाले मरीजों को कोरोना था, उनका हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती होने का रेट (Hospitalization Rate) भी न्यूयॉर्क के सामान्य लोगों के बराबर था।
  • अमेरिका में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक हेल्थ रिकॉर्ड की स्टडी की गई। इसमें ऐसे कोरोना के मरीजों को शामिल किया गया जिन्हें अलग तरह की इम्यून-मीडिएट कंडीशन और आंतों में सूजन थी।लेकिन इस तरह के मरीजों में कोई अंतर नहीं पाया गया। हालांकि इस स्टडी में पता चला कि कि जिनका कॉर्टिकोस्टेरॉइड से इलाज किया गया, उन्हें कोरोना का खतरा हो सकता है।

हाइपरटेंशन और मोटापे की शिकायत वालों को कोरोना का खतरा ज्यादा

  • इन तीनों अध्ययन में उन पुराने लोगों को शामिल किया जिन्हें कोरोना था और जिनकी मरने की संभावना अधिक थी। वहीं दो अध्ययन में ऐसे लोगों को शामिल किया गया जिन्हें हाइपरटेंशन और मोटापे की शिकायत थी। इस दौरान हाइपरटेंशन और मोटापे की शिकायत वाले मरीजों में जान जाने का खतरा ज्यादा पाया गया।

डॉक्टरों ने भी ऐसे मरीजों की मौत की संख्या में वृद्धि नहीं देखी

  • यह संभव है कि जिन मरीजों में ऑटोइम्यून डिसऑर्डर की समस्या है और खासतौर पर जिन्होंने इम्यून सप्रेसिव थेरेपी ली है। वह जरूर कोरोना से बचने के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क, और लगातार हैंड वॉश करते रहें।
  • वहीं, डॉक्टरों ने भी ऑटो इम्यून सिस्टम डिसऑर्डर के मरीजों में कोरोना के संक्रमण और उससे होने वाली मौत की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी नहीं देखी है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें