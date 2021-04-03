पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ग्रीन और लेमन टी के फायदे:मोटापा और मानसिक समस्याओं से छुटकारा पाने में कारगर है चाय, जानें इसे पीने के सही तरीके

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मोटापा हर एक के लिए परेशानी का सबब बना हुआ है। इसकी रोकथाम के लिए सबसे ज्यादा इस्तेमाल की जाने वाले चीजों में से एक है ग्रीन और लेमन टी। अब सवाल यह है कि दोनों में से कारगर कौन है? क्या ग्रीन या लेमन टी मेंटल हेल्थ के लिए भी फायदेमंद है?

हाल ही में अमेरिका में हुई एक स्टडी के मुताबिक, चाय से डिप्रेशन का रिस्क कम हो जाता है। स्टडी में 23 हजार लोगों को शामिल किया गया, इसमें पाया गया कि जो लोग दिन में 3 कप ग्रीन या लेमन टी पी रहे हैं उनमें डिप्रेशन का रिस्क औरों की तुलना में 37% कम है।

स्ट्रोक के रिस्क को कम करती है चाय
चाय के कई फायदे हैं। यह कई तरह की जानलेवा बीमारियों के रिस्क को कम करता है। स्टडी में पाया गया कि चाय से स्ट्रोक और क्रोनरी हार्ट डिसीज का रिस्क भी कम हो जाता है।

ग्रीन टी के फायदे
इससे शरीर के मेटाबॉलिज्म को बढ़ाने में मदद मिलती है। इससे शरीर में फैट तेजी से नहीं बढ़ पाता। यह हमारे नर्वस सिस्टम को शांत रखता है और पेट से जुड़े हार्मोंस जैसे कोर्टिसोल से तनाव कम करता है। साथ ही यह डायबिटीज को भी कंट्रोल करता है और हाई ब्लड प्रेशर से भी निजात दिलाता है।

लेमन टी के फायदे
लेमन टी में सामान्य चाय की तुलना में बेहद कम कैलोरी होती है। इसमें चीनी की जगह शहद मिलाने से ये दोगुना असर करती है। नींबू में विटामिन-C होता है, जो खून से गंदगी निकालता है। नींबू में मौजूद पोटैशियम हमारे मेटाबॉलिज्म और पाचन क्रिया को तेज करता है। विटामिन-C से वजन कम करने में भी मदद मिलती है।

लेमन टी के इस्तेमाल के तरीके
काली चाय में नींबू रस डालकर पीना वेट घटाने में भी मददगार होता है। अदरक, दालचीनी, तुलसी से लेमन टी की मेडिसिनल प्रॉपर्टीज को बढ़ाया जा सकता है।

दोनों में कौन है बेहतर
विशेषज्ञ मानते हैं कि ग्रीन टी में मौजूद एल-थिएनाइन और पॉलीफिनोल जैसे तत्व इसे वजन कम करने के लिए अधिक फायदेमंद बनाते हैं, लेकिन ग्रीन टी अधिक पीने से कई तरह के नुकसान भी हो सकते हैं। लेमन टी में भी वेट कम करने में कारगर है, लेकिन उतनी नहीं जितनी ‍कि ग्रीन टी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें