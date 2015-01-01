पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीनएजर्स के सामने चुनौती:कोरोना के दौर में टीनएजर्स में इमोशनल डिसऑर्डर की समस्या, जानें इससे बचने के उपाय

11 मिनट पहले
लीसा डामोर. कोरोना काल में मेंटल हेल्थ एक बड़ी चुनौती है। खासकर टीनएजर्स को लेकर ज्यादा सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। बच्चे टीनएज में अलग अलग तरह की भावनाओं के दौर से गुजरते हैं। इस समय उनके बर्ताव के बारे में अनुमान लगाना मुश्किल होता है।

उनकी भावनाएं काफी मिल-जुली होती हैं। टीनएजर्स खुशी, अकेलापन, गुस्सा, जलन और दुखी होना एक साथ महसूस करते हैं। वह हर छोटी बात पर ट्रिगर कर जाते हैं। जिसे संभालना कई बार मुश्किल हो जाता है। कोरोना के समय भी घर पर रहने की बंदिशें हैं। स्कूल और कोचिंग बंद हैं। साथ ही महामारी के खतरे को देखते हुए पेरेंट्स बच्चों को बाहर घूमने, खेलने और दोस्तों के पास जाने से रोक रहे हैं। इससे उनके सामने भावनात्मक रूप से फिट रहने की चुनौती है।

3 ग्राफिक्स में समझें टीनएजर्स अपनी भावनाओं पर कैसे काबू पाएं

1. विपरीत परिस्थितियों में होती है भावनात्मक समस्याएं

टीनएज में हम सबसे ज्यादा सीखते हैं। सबकुछ जानना चाहते हैं। ऐसे में किसी भी किस्म के प्रतिबंध के चलते जब टीनएजर्स अपनी इन एक्टिविटीज से दूर हो जाते हैं तो उनमें भावनात्मक समस्याएं पनपने लगती हैं। एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक कोरोना में टीनएजर्स एक दायरे में बंध गए हैं जो उनके भावनात्मक समस्याओं की वजह है।

2. भावनाओं को नजरअंदाज करने के बजाए उन्हें स्वीकार करें

आमतौर पर परेशान होने पर हमें मिलने वाला सुझाव यही होता है कि “जानें दो, नजरअंदाज करो।” दरअसल यह बहुत खतरनाक हो सकता है। इसलिए एक्सपर्ट्स का मानना है कि भावनात्मक समस्याओं से जूझ रहे टीनएजर्स के लिए उसकी वजह तलाशना जरूरी है। ऐसा कर के वे इससे बाहर निकलने का तरीका भी निकाल पाएंगे।

3- सेल्फ-मोटिवेशन है जरूरी

टीनएज में बच्चों में पेशेंस की काफी कमी होती है। आमतौर पर बच्चे बहुत जल्दी डाइवर्ट हो जाते हैं। खुद पर विश्वास खो देते हैं। क्या करें और क्या न करें इसमें काफी कन्फ्यूजन होने लगती है। इसलिए इस उम्र में मोटिवेट रह कर एंग्जाइटी, नेगेटिविटी और इमोशनल डिसऑर्डर जैसी समस्याओं से बचा जा सकता है।

