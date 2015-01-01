पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुद के लिए समय निकालो:हम 46.9% दिमाग सोचने में लगाते हैं, इससे काम की प्रोडक्टिविटी घटती है; 4 बातें मदद करेंगी

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • स्टडी के मुताबिक- 78% लोगों की इंडिविजुअल प्रोडक्टिविटी 35% तक कम हो गई है
  • मेडिटेशन का सहारा लेकर हम अपनी प्रोडक्टिविटी को दोबारा ट्रैक पर ला सकते हैं

“खुद के लिए थोड़ा समय निकालो” यह सबसे ज्यादा दिया जाने वाला सुझाव है। जब आप परेशान या तनाव में होते होंगे तो कोई न कोई यह सुझाव आपको जरूर देता होगा। आर्ट ऑफ लिविंग फाउंडेशन में मेडिटेशन की अंतर्राष्ट्रीय टीचर अनेलियस रिचमोंड कहती हैं कि यह सुझाव देना जितना आसान है, इसे फॉलो करना उतना ही मुश्किल।

अगर आप ऑफिस गोइंग हैं या आपका कोई बिजनेस है तो आपका प्रोडक्टिव होना बहुत जरूरी है। लेकिन आप तभी प्रोडक्टिव, क्रिएटिव और इनोवेटिव हो सकते हैं, जब आपका दिमाग शांत हो।

78% लोगों की प्रोडक्टिविटी 35% तक कम हो गई

ब्रिटेन में हाल ही में अलग-अलग सेक्टर के एक हजार लोगों पर एक स्टडी हुई। इसमें पता चला कि कोरोना के चलते कर्मचारियों में आई नेगेटिविटी से उनकी इंडिविजुअल प्रोडक्टिविटी घट गई है। यही नहीं, 78% लोगों की इंडिविजुअल प्रोडक्टिविटी 35% तक कम हो गई है।

दरअसल, कोरोना के चलते हमारा रूटीन अस्त-व्यस्त हो गया है। दिमाग शांत नहीं है। नेगेटिविटी और तनाव से हम घिरे हुए हैं। ऐसे में हमारी प्रोडक्टिविटी भी घटी है। लेकिन मेडिटेशन का सहारा लेकर हम अपनी प्रोडक्टिविटी को दोबारा ट्रैक पर ला सकते हैं।

4 तरीकों से आप प्रोडक्टिविटी बढ़ा सकते हैं-

1. दिमाग को शांत रखने से खुशी मिलती है

क्या आप जानते हैं कि इंसान अपने दिमाग के 46.9% हिस्से का इस्तेमाल कुछ और सोचने में खर्च करता है। यानी जो हम कर रहे होते हैं, उसमें हमारा दिमाग आधा ही लगता है, बाकी का आधा दिमाग दूसरी चीजों को सोचने में व्यस्त रहता है। इसके चलते हम लेस-प्रोडक्टिव हो जाते हैं। यानी हमारी प्रोडक्टिविटी में क्वालिटी और क्वांटिटी की कमी आ जाती है।

हार्वर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी में साइकोलॉजी के प्रोफेसर मैथू किलिंजवोर्थ कहते हैं कि दिमाग की शांति हमारे मूड से जुड़ी होती है। हमारा दिमाग जितना शांत रहेगा, हम उतने ही खुश रहेंगे। हम जितना खुश रहेंगे, हमारी प्रोडक्टिविटी उतनी ही बेहतर होगी।

2. खुश रहेंगे तो प्रोडक्टिविटी बढ़ेगी

आर्ट ऑफ लिविंग के एक शोध में पाया गया कि खुश रहने वालों कि प्रोडक्टिविटी खुश न रहने वालों की तुलना में 12% ज्यादा होती है। यानी जो काम खुश न रहने वाले लोग 1 घंटे में करते हैं, उसी काम को खुश रहने वाले 48 मिनट में कर सकते हैं। खुश रहने वाले लोगों के काम की क्वालिटी भी बेहतर होती है।

3: मेंटल रेस्ट है जरूरी

आर्ट ऑफ लिविंग ने अपने कुछ एम्प्लॉयर पर रिसर्च किया। जिसमें ज्यादातर एम्प्लॉयर ने बताया कि जब उनका एम्पलाई लंच आवर मिस करता है तो उसकी प्रोडक्टिविटी घट जाती है। इसी तरह दिन भर काम के साथ प्लानिंग और चिंता करने से भी मेंटल रेस्ट प्रभावित होता है, जिसके चलते प्रोडक्टिविटी घटती है।

4: ज्यादा तनाव कम प्रोडक्टिविटी की वजह

एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक, तनाव में काम करने से हमारी प्रोडक्टिविटी क्वालिटी और क्वांटिटी दोनों मोर्चों पर गिरती है। इसलिए जब भी काम करें तो तनाव मुक्त रहें। एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक, अगर आप तनाव मुक्त नहीं हो पा रहे हैं तो काम से छुट्टी ले लें।

