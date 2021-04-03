पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बात पते की:बार-बार सिर दुख रहा है तो एसिडिटी हो सकती है, लापरवाही से अल्सर का खतरा, जानिए कैसे बचें

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जानकारी के अभाव में कई बार लोग एसिडिटी को हार्ट में प्राब्लम समझ लेते हैं
  • देर रात तक जागने और सुबह जल्दी नहीं उठने की वजह से भी एसिडिटी हो सकती है

आपने एसिडिटी के विज्ञापन खूब देखे और पढ़े होंगे। यह ऐसी समस्या है, जो हर किसी को कभी-कभी न जरूर हुई होगी या होती होगी। एक स्टडी के मुताबिक जिन लोगों को एसिडिटी की समस्या अक्सर या ज्यादा वक्त तक बनी रहती है, उन्हें इसे हल्के में नहीं लेना चाहिए। ऐसे लोगों को पेट से जुड़ी बीमारियों का खतरा ज्यादा है, जैसे- पेट में अल्सर, आंत पर छाले आदि हो सकते हैं।

आइए जानते हैं कि एसिडिटी क्यों होती है? इसकी वजह क्या चीजें बनती हैं? और इससे आप राहत कैसे पा सकते हैं। रायपुर में डायटीशियन और हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट डॉक्टर निधि पांडेय इन सभी सवालों के जवाब दे रही हैं...

एसिडिटी क्या है?

एसिडिटी को मेडिकल भाषा में गैस्ट्रो इसोफेजियल रिफलक्स डिजीज (GERD) के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। एसिडिटी होने पर पेट के ऊपरी हिस्से में जलन और दर्द भी संभव है। इससे भूख नहीं लगना, खट्टी डकार आना और पेट में गैस बनने जैसी परेशानियां हो सकती हैं। जानकारी के अभाव में कई बार लोग एसिडिटी को हार्ट में प्राब्लम समझ लेते हैं।

एसिडिटी की समस्या क्याें होती है?

गैस्ट्रिक ग्रंथियां जब जरूरत से ज्यादा पेट में एसिड सिक्रीशन करती हैं, तो सीने में जलन या हल्का दर्द सा महसूस होता है। इसी को आमतौर पर एसिडिटी कहा जाता है। जब पेट का एसिड ऊपर खाने की नली तक पहुंच जाता है, तो इसे एसिड रिफ्लक्स कहते हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में खट्‌टी डकार आती है। इसके अलावा यदि बार-बार आपका सिर दुख रहा है, माइग्रेन हो रहा है तो यह भी एसिडिटी के ही लक्षण हैं।

एसिडिटी की वजह क्या हो सकती है?

देर रात तक जगना और सुबह जल्दी नहीं उठने की वजह से भी एसिडिटी हो सकती है। खाना खाते वक्त यदि आप दूसरी चीजों पर फोकस कर रहे हैं, जैसे गाना सुन रहे हैं, टीवी देख रहे हैं या किसी से बात कर रहे हैं आदि। यदि आप स्मोकिंग करते हैं और एल्कोहल लेते हैं और आप अभी एसिडिटी के शिकार नहीं हैं, तो बहुत जल्द हो सकते हैं, ऐसे लोगों को ठीक होने में काफी समय लग जाता है।

पेट में एसिड क्यों बनता है?

डॉक्टर निधि के मुताबिक हम जो भोजन करते हैं, वो खाने की नली से होता हुआ पेट में जाता है। हर दो घंटे में पेट में एसिड सिक्रीशन होता है, जो खाने को पचाने के लिए जरूरी होता है। इसीलिए कई बार जब आप बहुत देर से खाना खाते हैं तो पेट में जलन होने लगती है।

पेट में ज्यादा एसिड बने, तो क्या डरने की जरूरत है?

हां, यदि पेट में ज्यादा एसिड बनता है तो इससे आंत में छाले हो सकते हैं। इसे अल्सरेटिव कोलाइटिस भी कहते हैं। हीमोग्लोबिन कम हो सकता है।

एसिडिटी के इलाज में यदि आप एंटासिड दवा ज्यादा वक्त तक लेते हैं तो इससे बॉडी में आयरन, मैग्नीशियम और अन्य मिनरल धीरे-धीरे कम हो जाते हैं, लेकिन एसिडिटी कम नहीं होती है, जिस दिन ये गोली नहीं खाएंगे, उसी दिन एसिडिटी दोबारा बढ़ जाएगी।

एसिडिटी का इलाज क्या है?

इसमें तीन से चार महीने लगते हैं। इलाज के लिए डॉक्टर या डाइटीशियन से संपर्क करें। लेकिन पहले यह आइडेंटीफाई करें कि आपको क्या चीजें लेने से एसिडिटी होती है।

हल्दी एसिडिटी के इलाज में सबसे ज्यादा कारगर

इंटरनेशनल जर्नल ऑफ मॉलिक्यूलर साइंसेज में पब्लिश स्टडी के मुताबिक हल्दी एसिडिटी के इलाज में काफी कारगर है। हल्दी में पाया जाने वाला करक्यूमिन कंपाउंड गैस्ट्रोइंटेस्टाइनल ट्रैक्ट के लिए फायदेमंद होता है। यह एसिड रिफ्लक्स और अपच से बचाने में मदद करता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें