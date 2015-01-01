पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ठंड में अफोर्डेबल फैशन:सर्दियों में फैशन के हजारों वैरायटी, जानें इस ठंड फैशन को मेंटेन करने के लिए कौन-कौन से विकल्प

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सर्दियों में सबसे बड़ा चैलेंज रहता है कि क्या पहनें? इस मौसम में हमें खुद को ठंड से बचाने के अलावा फैशन को मेंटेन करने की चुनौती भी होती है। NIFT दिल्ली से फैशन डिजाइनिंग कर चुकीं साक्षी श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि यह मौसम दरअसल फैशन के लिए सबसे अच्छा होता है।

इस मौसम में हमें पहनने के लिए ढेरों वैराइटी मिल जाती है। लेकिन इसके लिए सबसे जरूरी है फैशन सेंस होना। साक्षी कहती हैं कि हम कुछ भी नहीं पहन सकते, या ऐसा भी नहीं पहन सकते जो सब लोग पहन रहे हैं। हमें खुद को ध्यान में रखकर अपने लिए ड्रेस चुनना होती है।

हमेशा इस पर फोकस करें कि आप पर क्या अच्छा लगेगा? आपकी फिजिक कैसी है? और आपका प्रोफेशन क्या है? अगर आप किसी मौके के लिए ड्रेस सिलेक्ट कर रहे हैं तो इस बात का भी ध्यान रखें कि मौका क्या है? ऐसा करके आप बेहतर ड्रेस सिलेक्ट कर सकते हैं।

ट्रेंडिंग ड्रेस भी अलग हो सकती है

साक्षी ने बताया कि लोग ट्रेृंडिंग क्या है, इस पर काफी फोकस करते हैं। इसमें कोई बुराई नहीं है बल्कि यह बेहतर तरीका है। लेकिन एक ही तरह के कलर, फेब्रिक या टेक्स्चर के पीछे भागना गलत है। ऐसा करने से हम पैसा तो खर्च करते हैं पर ड्रेस हमारे ऊपर अच्छी नहीं लगती। हमें ट्रेंडिंग के साथ जाना चाहिए लेकिन कलर, फेब्रिक और टेक्स्चर अपने हिसाब का होना चाहिए।

इस सर्दी में लड़के और लड़कियों के लिए बेस्ट ड्रेसिंग कॉबिंनेशन

1- जॉगर और बॉम्बर

बॉम्बर एक नई स्टाइल है, यह जैकेट की तरह ही होती है लेकिन इसका फेब्रिक बहुत ही सॉफ्ट और हल्का होता है। सॉफ्ट और हल्का होने के बाद भी यह शरीर को गर्म बनाए रखता है और साथ ही बाहर की हवा को अंदर आने से रोकता है।

इसके साथ जॉगर पहनने पर बहुत ही कूल लुक मिलता है। बॉम्बर और जॉगर टॉप और बॉटम वेयर का बहुत ही कम्फरटेबल कॉबिंनेशन हो सकता है। जॉगर भी सॉफ्ट और स्ट्रेचेबल होता है जो बॉटम में कम्फर्ट लेवल को मेंटेन रखेगा।

2- ट्राउजर और स्वेटर

साक्षी बताती हैं कि अगर वेदर बहुत ज्यादा ठंडा नहीं है तो स्वेटर भी एक अच्छा ऑप्शन हो सकता है। ऑफिस गोइंग लोगों के लिए स्वेटर के साथ बॉटम में कैजुअल ट्राउजर बहुत ही बढ़िया कॉम्बो है। स्वेटर में डिजाइन और टेक्स्चर को लेकर हजारों ऑप्शन मौजूद हैं। आप इसमें आसानी से अपने हिसाब का यूनीक कॉम्बो बना सकते हैं।

3- स्लिम फिट जींस और स्वेट-शर्ट

स्वेट-शर्ट एक ट्रेंडिंग आइटम है। इसमें भी प्रिंटेड, नॉन-प्रिंटेड समेत हजारों ऑप्शन मौजूद हैं। इसके साथ बॉटम में स्लिम फिट जींस एक अच्छा कॉम्बो हो सकता है। इस कॉम्बो का इस्तेमाल मल्टी पर्पज वे में भी हो सकता है। आप इसे पहनकर ऑफिस और कॉलेज भी जा सकते हैं, साथ ही इन्फॉर्मल पार्टीज अटेंड करने के लिए भी लोग इस कॉम्बो का इस्तेमाल करते हैं।

4- जींस और ब्लेजर

यह एक तरह का क्लासिक कॉम्बो है। आजकल कैजुअल ब्लेजर ट्रेंड में है। इसमें भी डिजाइन और स्टाइल को लेकर हजारों ऑप्शन मौजूद हैं। लूज ब्लेजर और ओपन ब्लेजर भी बहुत लोग इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। इसके साथ बॉटम में नॉर्मल फिट जींस एक बहुत ही अच्छा कॉम्बो हो सकता है। इसे न केवल ऑफिस और कॉलेज में बल्कि मीटिंग्स और शादियों में भी पहना जा सकता है।

5- लेदर जैकेट

लेदर जैकेट भी एक तरह का क्लासिकल फैशन ट्रेंड है। इसे आप किसी भी बॉटम वेयर के साथ इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। अगर आपके इलाके में ठंड का असर ज्यादा है तो यह एक बेहतर विकल्प है। इस कॉम्बो को किसी भी एज ग्रुप के लोग यूज कर सकते हैं। या कॉम्बो बहुत ही डिसेंट और कूल लुक देता है।

6- हुडीज

फंकी लुक पसंद करने वालों के लिए हुडी एक अच्छा ऑप्शन है। बॉटम में जींस और ट्राउजर के साथ यह एक अच्छा कॉम्बो हो सकता है। लोग इसे शॉट्स, कैपरी और पाजामे के साथ भी इस्तेमाल करते हैं जो एक बेहतर लुक देता है।

7- मफलर

आजकल मफलर ट्रेंड में है। स्वेटर, कैजुअल ब्लेजर, जैकेट और बॉम्बर के साथ यह टॉप में एक अच्छे कॉम्बो के तौर पर उभर कर आता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें