ठंड में स्किन का ख्याल:स्किन 5 तरह की होती हैं, इसलिए अपनी त्वचा पहचानिए; जानिए उसे कैसे चमकदार बनाएं

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • ठंड में सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत बाल में डैंड्रफ और त्वचा खुरदरी होने की आती है
  • रात में सोने से पहले बॉडी में मॉश्चराइजर, ग्लिसरीन या ऑयल जरूर लगाएं

ठंड आते ही स्किन में खुरदरापन शुरू हो जाता है। ऐसे में लोगों को समझ नहीं आता है कि वे क्या करें? कैसे अपनी स्किन को चमकदार बनाएं? दरअसल, स्किन 5 तरह की होती हैं इसलिए हमें त्वचा को स्वस्थ और चमकदार बनाए रखने के लिए अपनी स्किन टाइप को जानना बहुत जरूरी है। इससे आप सही तरीके से स्किन केयर कर पाएंगे।

अगर आप अपनी स्किन टाइप के मुताबिक त्वचा की देखभाल नहीं करते हैं तो आपके चेहरे पर कील-मुंहासे, दाने और एलर्जी होने का खतरा रहता है।

रोज 2 से 3 लीटर पानी जरूर पीएं

भोपाल में डर्मेटोलॉजिस्ट डॉक्टर अखिलेश अग्रवाल कहते हैं कि ठंड में सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत बालों में डैंड्रफ और त्वचा के खुरदरी होने की आती है। खासकर ऐसे लोगों को जिनकी स्किन सूखी होती है। ऐसे में जरूरत है कि इस दौरान आप बहुत ज्यादा गर्म पानी से न नहाएं। रात में सोने से पहले बॉडी में मॉश्चराइजर, ग्लिसरीन या ऑयल जरूर लगाएं।

इसके अलावा ऊनी कपड़े से नीचे कोई सूखा कपड़ा पहनें। ठंड में लोग कम पानी पीते हैं, इसलिए भी त्वचा रूखी हो जाती हैं। ऐसे में हमें रोजाना 2 से 3 लीटर पानी जरूर पीना चाहिए।

आइए जानते हैं कि किस तरह की स्किन का कैसे रखें ध्यान

ठंड हेल्थ बनाने के लिए होती है, वेट लॉस के लिए नहीं

रायपुर की फूड एक्सपर्ट्स और डाइटीशियन निधि पांडेय कहती हैं कि ठंड में दो ड्राई-फ्रूटस जरूर खाना चाहिए। ये चिरौंजी और चिलगोजा हैं। ये विंटर में ही खाने के लिए होते हैं। इन्हें आपने दो महीने खा लिया तो सालभर का कोटा पूरा कर लेंगे। इन्हें खाने से स्किन में ड्राई-नेस नहीं आती है।

इसके साथ ही एक बात का और ध्यान रखें कि ठंड हेल्थ बनाने के लिए होती है, वेट लॉस करने के लिए नहीं। ऐसे में हम सीजनल चीजों को ज्यादा से ज्यादा खा सकते हैं। खासकर, रूट वेजिटेबल- जैसे सूरन, शकरकंद आदि।

सर्दी में धूप में बैठने से स्किन टैन हो जाती है
सर्दी के दिनों में सभी को धूप में बैठना अच्छा लगता है, लेकिन धूप में देर तक बैठने के चलते हमारी स्किन टैन हो जाती है। डॉक्टर अखिलेश अग्रवाल कहते हैं कि इसलिए धूप में सीधे बैठने के बजाय चादर के टेंट के नीचे बैठना चाहिए, इससे सूर्य की किरणें सीधे आप तक नहीं पहुंचेंगी और टैनिंग की समस्या से बच जाएंगे।

