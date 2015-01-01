पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना काल में वर्चुअल ट्रैवलिंग:घर बैठे पूरी दुनिया घूमने का नया तरीका, जानिए ऑनलाइन टूर के 5 रास्ते

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ऑनलाइन विजिटर बनकर आप वर्चुअल ट्रैवल का आनंद उठा सकते हैं
  • गूगल स्ट्रीट व्यू , VR ट्रैवल एप और डिजनी वर्ल्ड है बेस्ट ऑनलाइन प्लेटफार्म

कोरोना का असर हमारी सेहत के साथ घूमने-फिरने पर भी पड़ा है। फेडरेशन ऑफ एसोसिएशन इन इंडियन टूरिज्म ऐंड हॉस्पिटैलिटी (FAITH) के मुताबिक सिर्फ टूरिज्म सेक्टर को 15 लाख करोड़ के नुकसान का अनुमान है। कुछ ट्रैवल एजेंसियों ने इसे ट्रैक पर लाने के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का फॉर्मूला भी अपनाया, लेकिन ये कामयाब नहीं हुआ।

ऐसे में अब ट्रैवल कंपनियों ने वर्चुअल ट्रैवलिंग की नया तरीका पेश किया है। कंपनियों का मानना है कि इसके जरिए टूरिज्म बढ़ेगा और उन्हें हो रहे नुकसान की भरपाई हो सकेगी।

वर्चुअल ट्रैवलिंग क्या है?

वर्चुअल ट्रैवलिंग का मतलब घर बैठे देश-दुनिया घूमना। आप अपने मोबाइल, स्मार्ट टीवी और लैपटॉप के जरिए दुनिया के किसी भी जगह का लाइव व्यू ले सकते हैं। इसके जरिए गाइड डिजिटली इक्विप्ड होकर आपको जगहों का लाइव-व्यू देता है। साथ ही उस जगह की बारीकियों और खूबियों के बारे में भी जानकारी देता है।

वर्चुअल ट्रैवलिंग कैसे करें?

ऑनलाइन विजिटर बनकर आप वर्चुअल ट्रैवलिंग का आनंद उठा सकते हैं। मोबाइल पर ऐसे कई ऐप मौजूद हैं, जो वर्चुअल ट्रैवलिंग को आसान बनाते हैं।

जानिए वर्चुअल ट्रैवलिंग करने के 5 खास तरीके-

1. डिजनी वर्ल्ड के जरिए

डिजनी वर्ल्ड वर्चुअल ट्रैवलिंग की सर्विस प्रोवाइड कर रहा है। यह आमतौर पर बच्चों की टूर और ट्रैवल साइट्स को अपनी वेबसाइट पर ऑफर करता है। आप इसके वेबसाइट पर साइन-अप कर वर्चुअल ट्रैवलिंग एक्सेस कर सकते हैं।

2. ऑनलाइन म्यूजियम विजिट के जरिए

ब्रिटिश म्यूजियम लंदन समेत दुनिया के कई म्यूजियम में आप ऑनलाइन विजिट कर सकते हैं। वहां पर मौजूद गाइड वेबकैम के जरिए आपको उसकी बारीकियां और खूबियां बताएगा। टूर कंपनी ट्रैवल लेजर अपनी वेबसाइट पर यह सुविधा उपलब्ध करा रही है।

3. गूगल स्ट्रीट व्यू के जरिए

गूगल स्ट्रीट व्यू से आप दुनिया की किसी बाजार और टूरिज्म साइट पर घर बैठे ही विजिट कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए आपको बस एक अच्छे फोन और बेहतर इंटरनेट नेटवर्क की जरूरत होगी। यह ऐप एंड्रॉइड और IOS पर उपलब्ध है।

4. VR ट्रैवल ऐप के जरिए

VR ट्रैवलिंग के कई मोबाइल ऐप्लिकेशन उपलब्ध हैं। इन्हें एंड्रॉइड और IOS पर डाउनलोड किया जा सकता है। आप इन्हें डाउनलोड कर 3D व्यू में दुनिया की 10 हजार ट्रैवल और टूरिस्ट प्लेस पर विजिट कर सकते हैं।

यह भी पढ़ें- दवाएं, एक्स्ट्रा कपड़े, चार्जर रखना बिल्कुल न भूलें, इन 8 तरीकों से अपने सफर को आरामदायक बना सकते हैं...

5. ऑनलाइन होटल, जू और पार्क विजिट के जरिए

दुनिया में ऐसे बहुत होटल, पार्क और जू हैं, जहां इंसान लाइफ में एक बार जरूर विजिट करना चाहता है। ऐसी बहुत सारी वेबसाइट्स हैं, जो ऑनलाइन होटल, जू और पार्क विजिट करा रही हैं। आप घर बैठे बहुत कम पैसों को खर्च कर अपनी यह ख्वाहिश पूरी कर सकते है।

वर्चुअल ट्रैवलिंग को ऐसे करें एक्सेस

वर्चुअल ट्रैवलिंग एक नया कॉन्सेप्ट है। इसे एक्सेस करने के लिए बहुत से मोबाइल ऐप और वेबसाइट मौजूद हैं। आप ऐप डाउनलोड कर या वेबसाइट पर जाकर इसके लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कर सकते हैं। इसमें रजिस्ट्रेशन करने का प्रॉसेस सोशल मीडिया पर अकाउंट खोलने जैसा आसान है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें