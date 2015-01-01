पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टूर पर जाएं वैक्सीन लगवाएं:"वैक्सीन टूरिज्म" क्या है? टूर इंडस्ट्री वैक्सीन टूर ऑफर कर रही है, जानें इसके बारे में

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: आदित्य सिंह
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नॉर्मल रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया के तहत आप वैक्सीन टूर के लिए अप्लाई कर सकते हैं
  • पहले आओ-पहले पाओ के तहत पहले रजिस्ट्रेशन करने वालों को दिया जाएगा मौका

प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा था कि आपदा को अवसर में बदलें। औरों का तो पता नहीं, लेकिन टूरिज्म इंडस्ट्री ने आपदा को अवसर में बदलने की तैयारी कर ली है। क्या आप वैक्सीन टूरिज्म के बारे में जानते हैं? जी हां “वैक्सीन टूरिज्म”, यह ट्रैवल इंडस्ट्री का नया इनोवेशन है। लेकिन तरीका पुराना है।

ट्रैवल एजेंसियों ने पहले भी आपदा को अवसर में बदला है। इससे पहले भी टूरिज्म इंडस्ट्री “डिजास्टर टूरिज्म” का तरीका ईजाद कर चुकी है। डिजास्टर टूरिज्म का आइडिया हिट हो गया था। डिजास्टर टूरिज्म में, टूरिज्म इंडस्ट्री ऐसी जगहों का टूर पैकेज ऑफर करती है, जहां कोई बड़ी आपदा आई हो। लेकिन क्या इसी तर्ज पर लाया गया वैक्सीन टूरिज्म का आइडिया? क्या नर्म पड़ी टूरिज्म इंडस्ट्री को यह आइडिया बूस्ट कर पाएगा? यह तो आने वाले वक्त में पता चलेगा। अभी आप इसे समझ लीजिए।

क्या है वैक्सीन टूरिज्म?

वैक्सीन टूरिज्म यानी उन जगहों का टूर, जहां कोरोना वैक्सीन उपलब्ध हो सके। आप वहां जाएं, घूमें-फिरें, एक्सप्लोर करें और वैक्सीन का शॉट लेकर वापस आ जाएं। टूर का टूर और वैक्सीनेशन भी। है न कमाल का आइडिया? हां, यह अलग बात है कि इसे अफोर्ड करना सबके बस का नहीं होगा। यह पैकेज हाई इनकम कस्टमर्स को ध्यान में रखकर लाया गया है।

कौन सी कंपनी इसे ऑफर कर रही है?

मुंबई स्थित जेम टूर एंड ट्रैवल कंपनी कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन टूरिज्म पैकेज लेकर आई है। फिलहाल यह कंपनी अमेरिका का टूर ऑफर कर रही है। अमेरिका में दिसंबर के दूसरे हफ्ते में कोरोना वैक्सीन उपलब्ध हो जाएगी।

कंपनी का कहना है कि फाइजर वैक्सीन 12 दिसंबर से अमेरिका में लोगों के लिए उपलब्ध होगी। इसके लिए वह कुछ VVIP कस्टमर्स को वहां टूर पर ले जाएगी। इस टूर में वैक्सीन का शॉट भी शामिल है। यानी इस पैकेज के तहत आपको वैक्सीन भी लगाई जाएगी।

कितना आएगा खर्च और क्या है ऑफर?

कंपनी ने पैकेज की कीमत 1 लाख 75 हजार रखी है। इसमें मुंबई से न्यू-यॉर्क और न्यू-यॉर्क से मुंबई आने-जाने, 3 रात और 4 दिन ठहरने और वैक्सीन का खर्च शामिल है।

ट्रैवल कंपनी जेम, फाइजर की बनाई हुई वैक्सीन के दम पर, यह ऑफर कस्टमर्स के सामने रख रही है। कंपनी यह जानती है कि इस वैक्सीन की USP उसके इस ऑफर की USP भी बन सकती है। एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक, फाइजर की वैक्सीन कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए 95% तक कारगर है।

पहले आओ-पहले पाओ

इस पैकेज को बुक करने के लिए कोई एडवांस डिपॉजिट नहीं देना है। कंपनी ने कहा है कि नॉर्मल रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया के तहत कस्टमर्स वैक्सीन टूर के लिए अप्लाई कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए बस आपको मेल आईडी, फोन नंबर और पासपोर्ट की जरूरत होगी। लेकिन इस टूर पर लिमिटेड लोगों को ही ले जाया जा सकता है, इसलिए कंपनी उन्हें पहले मौका देगी जो पहले रजिस्ट्रेशन कर लेंगे।

