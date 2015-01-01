पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिल की सेहत:कम सोने वालों की तुलना में पूरी नींद लेने वालों में हार्ट फेल का खतरा कम, जानें क्या कहती है स्टडी?

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हाल ही में हुई स्टडी में पाया गया कि नींद का सीधा संबंध दिल की सेहत से होता है।

निकोलस बाकलर. आप कितने घंटे नींद लेते हैं? क्या आप 7-8 घंटे की नींद पूरी कर रहे हैं? अगर नहीं तो यह बहुत खतरनाक हो सकता है। कभी- कभी नींद न आना एक समस्या बन जाती है। मेडिकल साइंस में इसे इनसोम्निया कहा जाता है।

हाल ही में अमेरिका में हुई एक स्टडी में यह बात सामने आई कि नींद का संबंध हमारे हार्ट से भी है। स्टडी के मुताबिक, पूरी नींद लेने वालों की तुलना में कम नींद लेने वालों में हार्ट फेल का खतरा ज्यादा होता है।

क्या कहती है स्टडी?

  • वैज्ञानिकों ने 4.08 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों की नींद लेने की आदतों की स्टडी की। स्टडी में उन लोगों को शामिल किया, जिनकी उम्र 2006 और 2010 में 27 से 73 साल के बीच थी।
  • शामिल किये गए लोगों की स्लीप हैबिट को स्टडी करने के लिए 1 से 5 तक के स्कोर कार्ड को मानक बनाया गया। ।

इन चीजों के आधार पर स्लीप स्कोर दिया गया

  • पहला मॉर्निंग पर्सन होना जरूरी है, यानी सुबह जल्दी उठने की आदत हो।
  • रात में 7 से 8 घंटे नींद लेने की आदत हो।
  • कभी- कभी खर्राटे लेते हो, या बिल्कुल नहीं लेते हों।
  • इनसोम्निया की स्थिति न हो। दिन में शायद ही कभी नींद आती हो।

इस तरह के आए नतीजे

  • 10 साल में 5,221 हार्ट फेल होने के मामले सामने आए।
  • 0-1 स्लीप स्कोर पाने वालों की तुलना 2, 3, 4 और 5 स्लीप स्कोर पाने वालों से की गई ।
  • 2 स्लीप स्कोर पाने वालों में हार्ट फेल होने का खतरा 15% कम होता है।
  • 3 स्लीप स्कोर पाने वालों में हार्ट फेल होने का खतरा 28% कम होता है।
  • 4 स्लीप स्कोर पाने वालों में हार्ट फेल होने का खतरा 38% कम होता है।
  • जिन्हें पूरे 5 स्लीप स्कोर मिले, उनमें हार्ट फेल होने का खतरा 42% कम होता है।
