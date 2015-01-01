पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ठंड में आयरन जरूरी:ज्यादा ठंड लगना एनिमिया का लक्षण, आयरन की कमी इसकी वजह, जानें इसे बूस्ट करने के 4 तरीके

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सर्दियों का मौसम आ चुका है। कोरोनावायरस से दुनिया पहले से ही जूझ रही है। ऐसे में इस बार हमें ज्यादा सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। कोरोनावायरस ने सबसे ज्यादा हमारे इम्यून सिस्टम को नुकसान पहुंचाया है। शरीर में कैल्शियम और विटामिन की तरह ही आयरन भी जरूरी है। जो हमारे इम्यून सिस्टम को मजबूत बनाता है। एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक सर्दियों में आयरन की कमी भी हो जाती है।

रायपुर की डायटिशियन निधि पांडे कहती हैं कि आयरन का सीधा कनेक्शन हमारी हेल्थ से है। सही डाइट न लेने से शरीर में आयरन की कमी हो सकती है। इसके चलते एनिमिया हो सकता है। सर्दी के मौसम में डाइट को सही रखकर आप अपने शरीर के आयरन लेवल को बूस्ट कर सकते हैं। शरीर में आयरन की कमी गंभीर बीमारियों की वजह भी बन सकती है।

क्या होता है एनिमिया?

  • कभी-कभी हमें दूसरों की तुलना में ठंड ज्यादा लगती है। शरीर में आयरन की कमी इसकी सबसे बड़ी वजह मानी जाती है।
  • टिशु, मसल्स और ऑर्गन सही ढंग से काम करें, इसके लिए ऑक्सीजन की जरूरत होती है। ब्लड की मदद से ऑक्सीजन शरीर के सभी हिस्सों में पहुंचता है। रेड ब्लड सेल के अंदर आयरन होता है, जो ऑक्सीजन को ब्लड से जोड़ने का काम करता है।
  • अगर शरीर में आयरन की मात्रा कम होगी, तो आपको ठंड ज्यादा लगेगी। इससे बीमारियों की चपेट में आने का खतरा बढ़ जाता है। हीमोग्लोबिन का स्तर कम होने पर ही एनीमिया होता है। जिसके चलते हमें आलस, चक्कर और सिरदर्द जैसी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ता है ।

आयरन क्यों जरूरी?

  • शरीर को नियमित रूप से मिनरल्स की जरूरत होती है। इन्हीं मिनरल्स में होता एक होता है आयरन। आयरन हीमोग्लोबिन बनाने में सबसे अहम होता है। हीमोग्लोबिन ब्लड सेल में आयरन युक्त प्रोटीन होता है,जो शरीर के हर हिस्से में ऑक्सीजन पहुंचाने का काम करता है। इस वजह से ही डेली डाइट में आयरन जरूर लें।
  • इसके अलावा शरीर से कार्बन डाई ऑक्साइड को बाहर फिल्टर करने में आयरन फेफड़ों की मदद करता है। आयरन न केवल सेहत के लिए जरूरी है, बल्कि यह हमारे अंगों जैसे- फेफड़े के लिए भी जरूरी है। कुछ बातों का ध्यान रखकर हम शरीर में आयरन के जरूरी लेवल को मेंटेन कर सकते हैं।

आयरन की कमी को कैसे दूर करने के 4 तरीके

1: सब्जियों से मिलता है आयरन

आयरन की कमी को पूरा करने के लिए अपने खाने में हरी पत्तेदार सब्जियों को शामिल करें। सब्जियों में आयरन भरपूर मात्रा में पाया जाता है। सीजनल सब्जियों पर हमारा फोकस ज्यादा होना चाहिए। इसके अलावा जितना ज्यादा हो सके, ऑर्गेनिक सब्जियां खाने में शामिल करें। सब्जियों में ज्यादा तेल-मसाले का इस्तेमाल करने से बचें।

यह भी पढ़ें...

2: फल और ड्राई फ्रूट भी आयरन के स्रोत

आयरन की कमी को पूरा करने के लिए फल और ड्राई फ्रूट खाना शुरू करें। कुछ फलों में आयरन की भरपूर मात्रा पाई जाती है। सलाद और स्नैक्स के तौर पर इनका इस्तेमाल कर शरीर में आयरन लेवल बूस्ट किया जा सकता है।

3: अनाज से मिलेगा आयरन

आयरन की कमी पूरी करने के लिए अपने खाने में फाइबर की मात्रा बढ़ाएं। अनाज में आयरन की मात्रा अधिक होती है। इसलिए अपने शरीर में अनाज का उपयोग करें।

4. इन चीजों का भी खास ख्याल रखें

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें