चिंता को तनाव में न बदलें:चिंता से बच नहीं सकते, फायदे उठा सकते हैं, जानें चिंता को फायदेमंद बनाने के 4 तरीके

28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जेनी टाटिज. कोरोनावायरस के चलते संभावित खतरों और नकारात्मक परिणामों के बारे में तनाव होना अब बहुत नॉर्मल हो गया है। लेकिन इस तनाव में खो जाने के अपने जोखिम भी हैं। जो आपको आगे की तैयारियों को प्रभावित कर सकते हैं। हम में से बहुत लोग तनाव में हैं और चिंता कर रहे हैं। लेकिन, इस चिंता को हम अपने मोटिवेशन, स्ट्रेटेजी और प्लानिंग के लिए इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। साइकोलॉजिस्ट लिजाबेथ रोमर कहती हैं कि चिंता करना सामान्य है लेकिन उस चिंता में आगे की प्लानिंग और खुद को मोटिवेट करने की गुंजाइश होनी चाहिए। ऐसी चिंता हमारे काम की हो सकती है, लेकिन इसके उलट सिर्फ चिंता करना जिसमें हम सोचना बंद कर देते हैं उतना ही खतरनाक होता है।

अपने आप को मानसिक रूप से मजबूत रखकर हम चिंता का लाभ भी ले सकते हैं। एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक चिंता के दौरान किसी चीज के सभी पहलुओं को समझने में हम अपना 100% देते हैं।

1- अपनी चिंताओं को स्वीकारें

  • काम, जॉब, पढ़ाई, करियर और बिजनस को लेकर चिंता सभी को होती है। लेकिन कोरोनावायरस में यह ज्यादा होने लगी है। एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक तनाव (stress) और चिंता (worries) दोनों अलग-अलग चीजें हैं। जब आप चिंता करते हैं तब आपकी आशाएं बनी रहती हैं।
  • चिंता के दौरान आप नए रास्ते, प्लान और स्ट्रेटेजी की खोज में होते हैं। लेकिन जब आप इसी चिंता में अपनी आशा खो देते हैं तो वह तनाव में बदल जाती है। इसलिए चिंता करें लेकिन आशा न छोड़ें।

2- कई चीजों के बारे में एक साथ न सोचें

  • आमतौर पर जब आप चिंता कर रहे होते हैं तो आप अपनी सोच को अटेंड कर रहे होते हैं। जो कुछ भी आपके दिमाग में आता है उसे तवज्जो देते हैं और उसके तमाम पहलुओं को खंगालते हैं। यानी आप एक अलग दुनिया में होते हैं जहां आप चीजों का आकलन कर रहे होते हैं।
  • इस दौरान दिमाग में कोई दूसरा काम न लाएं या किसी दूसरी चीज के बारे में न सोचें। यानी चिंता के दौरान आप दिमाग को सिंगल टास्किंग रखें न कि मल्टी टास्किंग।
  • अगर आप कई चीजों के बारे में एक साथ सोच रहे हैं तो आपके ऊपर मानसिक दबाव बढ़ जाएगा। आप अवसाद जैसी स्थितियों में भी जा सकते हैं। इसके अलावा इसका दूसरा नुकसान यह है कि आपकी चिंता फ्रूट-फुल नहीं होगी यानी आप चिंता तो करेंगे लेकिन उसका कोई लाभ नहीं होगा। इसलिए चिंता के दौरान किसी एक ही चीज पर फोकस करें।

3- चिंता करने से न डरें

  • एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक खुद को “डोंट वरी” जैसा असंभव टास्क न दें। चिंता तो रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी में बहुत आम है। इसलिए चिंता का स्वागत करें। बस इस बात का ध्यान रखें कि चिंता तनाव का रूप न ले। जब भी आपको चिंता हो अकेले में जाकर खुद को उसमें लगा लें। जिस बारे में आप सोच रहे हैं उसके हर पहलू के बारे में सोचें। अच्छे और बुरे पक्ष का आकलन करें। यह भी सोचें कि जिस बारे में आप चिंता कर रहे हैं उसमें रिस्क फैक्टर कितना है और किस तरह का है। आप उससे कैसे निपटेंगे।
  • एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक इस तरह की चिंता जरूरी भी होती है। हम चिंता को भी बैलेंस कर उसके फायदे ले सकते हैं। इस तरह की चिंता को माइंड थेरेपी भी कहा जा सकता है। जो हमें फायदे दे सकती है।

4- हमेशा चिंता न करें

  • चिंता का भी एक वक्त होना चाहिए। असमय चिंता करने के कई जोखिम हैं। जब आप कभी भी चिंता करना शुरू कर देते हैं तो आप उस वक्त कर रहे काम को डिस्टर्ब करते हैं या उसे रोक देते हैं। ऐसा करने से वर्क प्रेशर बढ़ जाता है जो मानसिक तनाव का कारण बन सकता है।
  • एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक किसी भी समय पर चिंता करने से रिजल्ट के तौर पर कुछ नहीं मिलता और जो कुछ मिलता भी है वह उतना ठोस नहीं होता।
  • एक दिन में जो कुछ भी आप के दिमाग में आए उसे आप अपनी लिस्ट में रखें और उसे एकांत में सोचें। एक दिन में एक घंटे से ज्यादा चिंता करना मानसिक तनाव का कारण बन सकता है। इसलिए कम और फ्री टाइम में ही चिंता करें।
