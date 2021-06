महामारी में मिसाल बना इनका जज्बा:जम्मू-कश्मीर में 124 साल की रेहते बेगम ने लगवाया कोविड-19 वैक्सीन का पहला डोज, वहां मौजूद अन्य लोगों को दी वैक्सीन लगवाने की हिदायत

Jammu & Kashmir: A 124-year-old woman from Shrakwara Block of Wagoora in Baramulla received her first anti-COVID vaccine jab on Wednesday.



"We vaccinated the 124-year-old woman during a door-to-door drive. She is healthy," said Dr Tajamul Malik, Medical Officer, PHC Shrakwara.