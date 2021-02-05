पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • 13 year old Tanishka From Indore Will Do BA In Psychology From DAVV, Sought Law To Fulfill Her Father's Dream But Was Not Approved

छोटी उम्र में कर दिया कमाल:इंदौर निवासी 13 साल की तनिष्का डीएवीवी से सायकोलॉजी में करेंगी बीए, पिता का सपना पूरा करने के लिए लॉ मांगा था पर मंजूरी नहीं मिली

डीएवीवी में पहली बार 13 साल की एक बच्ची को बीए में एडमिशन दिया गया है। एरोड्रम क्षेत्र में रहने वाली तनिष्का सॉयकॉलोजी में बीए करेगी। हालांकि कोरोना से कुछ समय पहले गुजर चुके पिता का सपना पूरा करने के लिए उसने बीए एलएलबी मांगा था, लेकिन उसकी मंजूरी नहीं मिल पाई है। इसके पहले वह 12 साल में 12वीं पास कर एशिया बुक ऑफ अवॉर्ड और 11 वर्ष की आयु में 10वीं पास कर इंडिया बुक ऑफ अवॉर्ड में अपना नाम दर्ज करा चुकी है। कुलपति और उच्च शिक्षा विभाग की विशेष अनुमति से उसे यूनिवर्सिटी के तक्षशिला परिसर के स्कूल ऑफ लाइफ लाॅन्ग लर्निंग में बीए में एडमिशन मिला है। उसे एडमिशन नवंबर में मिला था, जो अब कन्फर्म हो गया है। तनिष्का आंखों पर पट्टी बांधकर भी लिख और पढ़ लेती है।

कॉलेज में पूछा-क्या 1 साल की उम्र में ही आपने पढ़ना शुरू कर दिया था?

ढाई वर्ष की उम्र में नर्सरी से शुरू कर साढ़े आठ वर्ष की उम्र तक तनिष्का ने पांचवी की पढ़ाई की। इसके बाद होम स्कूलिंग शुरू की। 11 वर्ष की उम्र में विशेष अनुमति लेकर मालवा कन्या स्कूल से 10वीं की प्रायवेट परीक्षा दी। फर्स्ट क्लास पास भी हुई। अगले साल उसने ऐसे ही 12वीं की परीक्षा पास कर ली। कॉलेज में एडमिशन की बारी आई तो उससे पहले पूरे रिकॉर्ड मांगे गए कि आपने क्या एक वर्ष की उम्र से पहली कक्षा से पढ़ना शुरू कर दिया था। शासन की विशेष अनुमति से उसे एडमिशन मिल पाया।

तनिष्का ने कहा- कोरोना से चल बसे पिता, अब उनका सपना पूरा करना चाहती हूं

तनिष्का के पिता सुजीत का हाल ही में कोरोना से निधन हो गया। अब वह पिता के सपने को पूरा करने के लिए जज बनना चाहती हैं। वह कहती हैं इतनी कम उम्र में कॉलेज की पढ़ाई शुरू होना ही मेरी मंज़िल नहीं है। पिता ने मुझे विशेष अनुमति दिलवाने के लिए खूब प्रयास किए। अगर मुझे बीए एलएलबी में प्रवेश मिलता है तो मैं जरूर दस गुना समय देकर पढ़ाई करूंगी। मां अनुभा कहती हैं कि अब मैं तनिष्का को बीए एलएलबी में एडमिशन दिलाने के लिए केंद्र, राज्य शासन और बीसीआई से अनुमति के लिए प्रयास करूंगी।

