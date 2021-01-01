पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कामयाबी की ऊंची उड़ान:16 वर्षीय माया वेग बनी फेरारी की पहली वुमन एकेडमी ड्राइवर, चार प्रतिभागियों को हराकर हासिल किया ये मुकाम

34 मिनट पहले
स्पेन की रहने वाली माया वेग को 16 साल की उम्र में फेरारी की पहली महिला अकादमी ड्राइवर बनने का गौरव मिला है। माया इस साल फॉर्मूला 4 में हिस्सा लेंगी। वेग इतालवी टीम के मारानेलो मुख्यालय और फियोरानो परीक्षण ट्रैक में पांच दिन के स्काउंटिंग शिविर की विजेता हैं। फॉर्मूला वन टीम की बॉस मैटिया बिनोटो के अनुसार, ''इस एकेडमी के इतिहास में माया का आना गर्व की बात है। टीनएजर माया का यहां तक पहुंचना इस बात की ओर इशारा करता है कि पुरुष प्रधान माने जाने वाले इस क्षेत्र में महिलाएं भी आगे बढ़ सकती हैं''।

माया के पिता डच निवासी और मां बेल्जियन हैं। माया ने फेरारी की पहली वुमन एकेडमी ड्राइवर बनने के लिए चार प्रतिभागियों को हराया। इसमें फ्रांस की डोरियन पिन, एंटोनेला बासानी और ब्राजील की जूलिया अयूब शामिल हैं। माया पर जिन लोगों ने अपना विश्वास जाहिर किया है, वे उस सब लोगों के इस विश्वास को बनाए रखना चाहती हैं। वे खुद को फेरारी ड्राइवर एकेडमी की यूनिफार्म पहनने के लायक मानती हैं। एफआईए के अध्यक्ष जीन टोड ने माया की इस उपलब्धि को उनकी जिंदगी का सबसे खास पल बताया। साथ ही फाइनल सिलेक्शन तक पहुंचने वाली अन्य चारों महिला ड्राइवरों को भी बधाई दी।

