  • 21 year old Athira Made A Painting Based On 100 Mandala Art, Its Name Was Recorded In Asia Book And India Book Of Records

काम आई लॉकडाउन में की गई मेहनत:21 साल की अथिरा ने बनाई 100 मंडला आर्ट पर आधारित पेंटिंग, एशिया बुक और इंडिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज हुआ इसका नाम

27 मिनट पहले
  • मंडला आर्ट का इस्तेमाल मध्यप्रदेश, गुजरात और अन्य भारतीय राज्यों में टेक्सटाइल प्रिंटिंग में किया जाता है
  • अथिरा की इस उपलब्धि की वजह से उनका नाम एशिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स, इंडिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स और कलाम वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज है

ऐसे कई आर्टिस्ट हैं जो एक्रिलिक, म्यूरल और मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाना पसंद करते हैं। लेकिन 21 साल की अलपुज्जा के मन्नार क्षेत्र में रहने वाली आर्टिस्ट मंडला आर्ट से नाम कमा रही हैं। इस लड़की का नाम अथिरा सासी है। वह मंडला आर्ट पर आधारित 100 पेंटिंग बना चुकी हैं। अथिरा की इस उपलब्धि की वजह से उनका नाम एशिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स, इंडिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स और कलाम वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज है।

अथिरा ने खुद मंडला पेंटिंग करना सीखा। कला का यह रूप सबसे ज्यादा साउथ और साउथ इस्ट एशिया में प्रचलित है। इसमें तिब्बत, भूटान, म्यांमार जैसे वे स्थान शामिल हैं जहां गौतम बुद्ध की संस्कृति की जड़ें गहराई तक फैली हुई हैं। अथिरा कहती हैं मेरा बचपन गुजरात में बीता जहां मेरे पापा काम करते थे। मंडला आर्ट का इस्तेमाल मध्यप्रदेश, गुजरात और अन्य भारतीय राज्यों में टेक्सटाइल प्रिंटिंग में किया जाता है। वहां मैंने यह आर्ट देखा। फिर मन्नार आकर मंडला पेंटिंग बनाने की शुरुआत की।

लॉकडाउन के दौरान अथिरा का समय अपनी 100 पेंटिंग्स को कंप्लीट करने में बीता। इस आर्टिस्ट ने कोट्‌टायम के गिरीडिपम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ एडवांस लर्निंग से कॉमर्स में मास्टर्स डिग्री प्राप्त की है।

