पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Women
  • Lifestyle
  • 24 year old Rain Garden Loves Lifeless Things, Spends 4 4 Hours Talking With Her Briefs, Then Gets The Ring Made And Gets Married To Her

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यूनिक लव:24 साल की रेन गार्डन को बेजान चीजों से है इतना प्यार, अपने ब्रीफेस से करती हैं 4-4 घंटे बातें, फिर अंगूठी बनवाई और उसी से शादी कर ली

4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उनका दावा है कि दोनों के बीच एक स्प्रीचुअल कम्यूनिकेशन है। गीडियॉन उन्हें सुन सकता है और वो गीडियॉन को
  • रेन ने यह शादी अपने दोस्तों की मौजूदगी में ऑनलाइन की और इनके बाद के कार्यक्रम में उनके भाई और दोस्तों ने भी शिरकत की

चौबीस साल की रेन गार्डन स्कूल टीचर हैं। वैसे तो इनका जीवन बिल्कुल सामान्य लोगों की तरह ही है लेकिन एक मामले में ये बेहद अलग हैं। वो है निर्जीव चीजों से प्रेम करना। ये प्रेम इस हद तक है कि इन्होंने बीते जून माह में एक ब्रीफकेस से शादी की है। ये इस ब्रीफकेस को कीडियॉन कहकर बुलाती हैँ। मैटेलिक ब्रीफकेस गीडियॉन को इन्होंने करीब 5 साल पहले एक हार्डवेयर स्टोर से उस वक्त खरीदा था जब वे फोटोशूट के कुछ उपकरण खरीदने दुकान पर गई थीं।

रेन कहती हैं कि मैं अपने पति से 2015 में पहली बार मिली थी। मुझे उसी समय उससे प्रेम हो गया। रेन आगे बताती हैं कि करीब आठ साल की उम्र से ही मुझे निर्जीव चीजें बहुत अच्छी लगने लगी थीं। मैं जहां भी जाती थी, मॉल या मार्केट मुझे इन चीजों से प्यार हो जाता था। रेन का दावा है कि वो अपने ब्रीफकेस यानी गीडियॉन से अक्सर चार-चार घंटे बात करती रहती हैं। वे रोजाना लंबा समय साथ में बिताते हैं। उनका दावा है कि दोनों के बीच एक स्प्रीचुअल कम्यूनिकेशन है। गीडियॉन उन्हें सुन सकता है और वो गीडियॉन को।

खास बात यह है कि रेन ने यह शादी अपने दोस्तों की मौजूदगी में ऑनलाइन की और इनके बाद के कार्यक्रम में उनके भाई और दोस्तों ने भी शिरकत की। यहीं नहीं दोनों के पास शादी की अंगूठी भी है। जिसे खासतौर से बनवाया गया है। वास्तव में रेन की इस स्थिति को ऑब्जेक्ट सेक्शुएलिटी कहते हैं। इस पर दुनिया भर में काफी रिसर्च हुए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिस्तर में पेशाब करने पर 3 साल के इकलौते बेटे को पटककर मार डाला, शव को बैग में रखकर भाग गया - कानपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें