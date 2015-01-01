पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  3 Delicious Dish Made From Potato And Pea, Mix It And Make Tikkis, Its Hot Puris Will Also Be Liked At Home

खाने में लाएं नया स्वाद:आलू-मटर से बनने वाली 3 मजेदारी डिश, इसे मिलाकर बनाएं टिक्की, इसकी गर्मागर्म पूरी भी घर में सबको आएंगी पसंद

एक घंटा पहले
  • पैन में तेल गर्म करके टिक्कियों को गोल्डन ब्राउन व क्रिस्पी होने तक फ्राई करें। इसे चटनी के साथ गर्मागर्म सर्व करें
  • जब तेल गर्म हो जाए इसमें एक-एक पूरी डालकर गोल्डन होने तक फ्राई करें। इसे आलू की सब्जी, अचार या चटनी के साथ खाएं

इन दिनों बाजार में मटर और आलू दोनों खूब मिल रहे हैं। तेज ठंड के बीच अगर आप कुछ गर्मागर्म और मजेदार खाना चाहते हैं तो आलू और मटर से ये तीन डिश बना सकती हैं। इसमें इस्तेमाल होने वाले मसाले आपके किचन में आसानी से मिल जाएंगे।

आलू-मटर की टिक्की
इंग्रीडिएंट्स :

आलू उबले- 4 हरा धनिया - 2 टीस्पून हरी मिर्च- 1/2 कप तेल - मटर तलने के लिए हरी चटनी - स्वादानुसार नमक- स्वादानुसार

बनाने की विधि :
- उबले हुए आलू को अच्छे से मैश करके इसमें हरा धनिया, हरी मिर्च नमक डालें। इस मिश्रण को ठीक से मिला लें।
- इस मिश्रण की छोटी-छोटी बॉल्स बनाकर हाथ से चपटा करें।
- इसके बीच में कुछ मटर भरकर अच्छी तरह कवर करें और टिक्की का आकार दें। ऐसे ही सभी टिक्कियां तैयार कर लें।
- पैन में तेल गर्म करके टिक्कियों को गोल्डन ब्राउन व क्रिस्पी होने तक फ्राई करें। इसे चटनी के साथ गर्मागर्म सर्व करें।

आलू मटर विद व्हाइट ग्रेवी
सामग्री:

छोटे आलू- 1 1/4 कप उबले हरे मटर- 1 कप घी- 1 चम्मच इलायची- 2 लौंग- 2 तेजपत्ता- 1 फ्रेश क्रीम- 1/4 कप फेंटा हुआ दही- 2 चम्मच गरम मसाला पाउडर- 1 चम्मच नमक- स्वादानुसार

पेस्ट बनाने के लिए इंग्रीडिएंट्स

कटा प्याज- 1 कप काजू- 8 कटा हुआ अदरक- 1 चम्मच कटी मिर्च- 2 चम्मच

बनाने की विधि :
- पेस्ट बनाने की सभी सामग्री को बिना पानी डालें बारीक पीस लें। आलू को उबालकर छील लें। कढाही में घी गर्म करें और उसमें इलायची, लौंग और तेजपत्ता डालकर भूनें
- इस पेस्ट को कढाही में डालें और मध्यम आंच पर दो मिनट भूनें। क्रीम, दही, गरम मसाला, नमक और एक कप पानी डालकर अच्छी तरह से मिलाएं। - मध्यम आंच पर दो से तीन मिनट तक इसे लगातार चम्मव चलाते हुए पकाएं। अब आलू और मटर को कढाही में डालें। इसे कुछ देर पकाएं और हरा धनिया डालकर सर्व करें।

आलू मटर की पूरी
सामग्री :

गेहूं का आटा- 2 कप आलू- 2 मटर - आधा कटोरी धनिया पाउडर- 1 छोटा चम्मच लाल मिर्च पाउडर- 1/4 छोटा चम्मच हल्दी पाउडर- 1/4 छोटा चम्मच अजवायन- 1/4 छोटा चम्मच तेल- पूरियां तलने के लिए हरा धनिया- 2 टेबल स्पून (बारीक कटा हुआ) नमक- स्वादानुसार

बनाने की विधि :
- आलू और मटर को धोकर उबाल लें। जब आलू ठंडे हो जाएं तो उन्हें धोकर छील लें और कद्दूकस कर लें। एक प्लेट में आटा और आलू और मटर को डालकर इसमें अजवाइन, नमक, हल्दी, धनिया पाउडर, लाल मिर्च पाउडर और हरा धनिया डालकर हाथों से मसलते हुए अच्छे से मिक्स कर लें।
- पूरी के लिए आटे में 2 छोटा चम्मच तेल मिलाएं। इसमें पानी मिलाते हुए आटा गूंथें। अब हथेली पर थोड़ा सा तेल लगाकर इसकी छोटी-छोटी लोइयां बना लें। इन लोइयों को गोल बेल लें।
- एक पैन में तेल गर्म होने के लिए रख दें। जब तेल गर्म हो जाए इसमें एक-एक पूरी डालकर गोल्डन होने तक फ्राई करें। इसे आलू की सब्जी, अचार या चटनी के साथ खाएं।

