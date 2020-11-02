View this post on Instagram

Meet Sneha and Krithika, sisters with the biggest hearts. These two are amazing examples of what hard work, compassion and dedication can do. We’re lucky to have them on our side — thanks to them, there are fewer suffering animals on our streets! They treat each animal with the love, respect and attention they deserve. It’s astounding to see the amount of effort that goes into each case they handle. (On top of having full-time jobs and lives!) If you live in the Indiranagar area, keep your eyes open for these two zooming around on their scooter, with either a rescued cat or dog cradled in Krithika’s arms. Being an independent rescuer is no easy task as you don’t always have a structure or network to fall back on. While it is satisfying work, it can be full of heartbreak and difficulties, not to mention the financial strain it can create on their pockets. Keeping all of this in mind, we wanted to honour Sneha and Krithika by making them our first ever sponsored rescuers! To the extent we’re able, we will be covering all their rescue bills, whether it be medical services, food or boarding!

A post shared by The Dog Pile Thrift (@thedogpilethrift) on Sep 2, 2020 at 11:48pm PDT