  Hindi News
  Women
  Lifestyle
  3 Years After The Martyrdom Of Nayak Deepak Nainwal In Uttarakhand, Wife Chose Army, To Take Husband's Final Wish, This Decision

निभा रही दो बच्चों की जिम्मेदारी:उत्तराखंड में नायक दीपक नैनवाल की शहादत के 3 साल बाद पत्नी ने चुनी सेना, पति की अंतिम इच्छा पूरी करने के लिए लिया ये फैसला

7 मिनट पहले
सेना के नायक दीपक नैनवाल 10 अप्रैल 2018 को कुलगाम में आतंकी मुठभेड़ में शहीद हो गए थे। अब उनकी पत्नी ज्योति ने देशसेवा की उन्हीं की राह चुनी है। ज्योति का सेना में चयन हो गया है। वह जल्द ही ट्रेनिंग के लिए चेन्नई के ऑफिसर्स ट्रेनिंग एकेडमी जा रही हैं। इससे पहले ज्योति के ससुराल वाले तीन पीढ़ियों से सेना में अपनी सेवाएं दे रहे हैं। ज्योति ने सेना की सबसे कठिन शारीरिक और मनोवैज्ञानिक परीक्षाओं में से एक एसएससी पास कर अपने ससुराल वालों की परंपरा को कायम रखा है। ट्रेनिंग पूरी करने के बाद वे अपने परिवार में पहली अधिकारी बनेंगी।

दीपक ने अस्पताल में भर्ती होने के बाद ज्योति के सेना में शामिल होने की इच्छा व्यक्त की थी। अब ज्योति अपने पति की अंतिम इच्छा पूरी करने के लिए जी-जान से मेहनत कर रही हैं। ज्योति ने कहा कि मैं भारतीय सेना को धन्यवाद देती हूं जिन्होंने मुझे दीपक की अंतिम इच्छा पूरी करने का अवसर दिया। ज्योति के ससुर ने बताया कि उनकी बहू ज्योति रोज सुबह 3:30 बजे उठकर जॉगिंग के लिए जाती है ताकि घर के आसपास रहने वाले रूढ़ीवादी लोग उन्हें एथलेटिक वियर में न देख लें।

ज्योति के अनुसार, ''दीपक ने मुझे बहादुरी के साथ दुनिया का सामना करने का साहस दिया है। उन्हीं की वजह से मैंने इंडियन आर्मी ज्वॉइन करने का फैसला किया। मुझे आशा है कि वे जहां भी होंगे, मेरे इस प्रयास को देखकर खुश होंगे''। ज्योति से पहले शहीद मेजर विभूति शंकर ढौंडियाल की पत्नी निकिता, चंद्रबनी के शहीद शिशिर मल्ल की पत्नी संगीता और नींबूवाला के शहीद अमित शर्मा की पत्नी प्रिया भी सेना की वर्दी पहन चुकी हैं।

