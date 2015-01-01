पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लॉकडाउन में भी जारी रहा इनका मिशन:भिलाई की 49 वर्षीय डिंपल कौर अब तक स्कूल, कॉलेज और झुग्गियों में बांट चुकी हैं 5 लाख सैनिटरी पैड्स, लोगों ने नाम दिया 'पैड दीदी'

25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कौर ने जुलाई 2016 में अपने एनजीओ 'अनुभूति श्री फाउंडेशन' की शुरुआत की।
  • अपने फाउंडेशन के तहत मध्यप्रदेश और झारखंड की झुग्गी-बस्तियों में फ्री सैनिटरी नैपकिंस बांटती हैं

जिंदगी में जब मुश्किलों का सामना होता है तभी उससे निकलने के हल भी नजर आते हैं। ऐसा ही कुछ छत्तीसगढ़, भिलाई की रहने वाली हरचरण कौर के साथ भी हुआ। उन्हें लोग डिंपल के नाम से जानते हैं जो लड़कियों को पीरियड्स के दौरान हाइजीन का महत्व बताते हुए नजर आती हैं। पिछले चार सालों के दौरान 49 साल की डिंपल ने अपने एनजीओ के तहत स्कूल, कॉलेज और झुग्गी-बस्तियों में 5 लाख सैनिटरी पैड्स बांटे हैं।

डिंपल खुद अनियमित ब्लीडिंग से परेशान रहती थीं। 7 महीने में उनके 3 ऑपरेशन हुए। उन्हें अपनी लापरवाही समझ आई। फिर दिसंबर 2014 में उन्होंने यूटरस रिमूवल सर्जरी कराई। छह महीने के बाद उनकी एक बार फिर सर्जरी हुई।

डिंपल कहती हैं-''मैंने लंबे समय तक पीरियड्स से होने वाली तकलीफ को इसलिए सहा क्योंकि मेरे परिवार में बुजुर्गों को भी इस बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं थी। मैंने देखा है कि आज भी कई शिक्षित महिलाओं को अनियमित महावारी की वजह से होने वाले नुकसान के बारे में पता नहीं होता। अगर आपको यह समस्या है तो सही वक्त पर डॉक्टर को दिखाएं और सही निर्णय लें''।

कौर ने जुलाई 2016 में अपने एनजीओ 'अनुभूति श्री फाउंडेशन' की शुरुआत की। अपने फाउंडेशन के तहत वे मध्यप्रदेश और झारखंड की झुग्गी-बस्तियों में फ्री सैनिटरी नैपकिंस बांटती हैं। महिलाओं को पीरियड्स के दौरान हाइजीन के बारे में समझाने के लिए यह फाउंडेशन मेडिकल कैंप का आयोजन भी करता है। झुग्गी की महिलाओं द्वारा नए सूती कपड़े से सैनिटरी पैड्स बनाए जाते हैं।

पिछले चार सालों के दौरान यह एनजीओ तीन राज्यों के 40 स्कूलों में पैड्स बांट चुका है। इस फाउंडेशन की ब्रांच जबलपुर और जमशेदपुर में भी है। लॉकडाउन के दौरान भी वे अपने मिशन को आगे बढ़ाती रहीं। उन्होंने अपनी टीम के साथ अप्रवासी मजदूर महिलाओं को 20,000 पैड्स बांटे।

