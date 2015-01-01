पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवाली स्पेशल:फेस्टिवल सीजन में ब्लैक कुर्ते के 5 ऑप्शंस, इसे प्रिंटेड लहंगे के साथ पहनें या चूड़ीदार के साथ कैरी कर बन जाएं स्टाइल दीवा

14 मिनट पहले
  • आपको दीवाली गेट टूगेदर या पूजा के लिए ट्रेडिशनल लुक चाहिए तो ब्लैक कुर्ते के साथ बांधनी दुपट्टा ओढ़ें
  • कैजुअल लुक के लिए अपने काले अनारकली कुर्ते को चूड़ीदार पजामे के साथ कैरी करें। इसके साथ हाई हील और गोल्डन कंगन आपको सोबर लुक देंगे

दीवाली के करीब आते ही कपड़ों की शॉपिंग हर घर में होने लगी है। अगर आप भी अपने लिए ब्लैक कुर्ता खरीद रही हैं तो ये स्टाइलिश आप्शंस ट्राय करें। इससे आपका लुक तो बढ़ेगा ही साथ ही लोगों की तारीफें भी मिलने लगेंगी।

1. ब्लैक कुर्ते को प्रिंटेड लहंगे के साथ पहनें। इसके साथ चांदबाली और मैचिंग ऐसेसरीज ट्राय करें। ये लुक बैलीज से लेकर हील के साथ परफेक्ट लगता है।

2. आपको दीवाली गेट टूगेदर या पूजा के लिए ट्रेडिशनल लुक चाहिए तो ब्लैक कुर्ते के साथ बांधनी दुपट्टा ओढ़ें। इस देसी लुक को ओपन हेयर स्टाइल के साथ कंप्लीट करें। प्लेन ब्लैक कुर्ते के साथ भी इस तरह के दुपट्‌टे अच्छे लगते हैं।

3. कैजुअल लुक के लिए अपने काले अनारकली कुर्ते को चूड़ीदार पजामे के साथ कैरी करें। इसके साथ हाई हील और गोल्डन कंगन आपको सोबर लुक देंगे।

4. नी लेंथ अनारकली कुर्ते के साथ कंट्रास्ट दुपट्‌टे की पेयरिंग परफेक्ट है। ब्लैक के साथ रेड का कॉम्बिनेशन आपको परफेक्ट लुक देगा। कानों में झुमकी और हाथों में चूड़ियां पहनकर छा जाएं।

5. ब्लैक फ्रॉक के साथ इसी कलर की पैंट का कॉम्बिनेशन ट्राय करें। आजकल जिग जैग स्टाइल कुर्ते भी ट्रेंड में हैं। इन कुर्तों के साथ पैंट, पलाजो या लहंगा भी अच्छा लगता है। हेयर स्टाइल के तौर पर बन बनाएं या स्टाइलिश ब्रेड बनाकर कंप्लीट करें अपना लुक।

