करवा चौथ:नई-नवेली दुल्हनों के लिए 5 आउटफिट्स, ट्रेडिशनल लुक के लिए पहनें शरारा या बनारसी साड़ी में छा जाएं

22 मिनट पहले
  • अगर आप थोड़ी वैरायटी चाहती हैं तो अलग-अलग शेड्स की साड़ी और ब्लाउज़ भी साथ में पेयर कर सकती हैं
  • फूलों से सजे लहंगे ट्रेडिशनल और मॉडर्न दोनों ही लुक के लिए परफेक्ट हैं

करवा चौथ पर पहने जाने वाले ट्रेडिशनल आउटफिट्स उन ब्राइड्स की पहली पसंद हैं जिनकी कुछ ही दिनों पहले शादी हुई है। मार्केट में एथनिक वियर के एक से बढ़कर एक ऑप्शंस मौजूद हैं। आप अपनी पसंद के अनुसार इनमें से जो चाहें वो चुन सकती हैं। इसे मैचिंग एसेसरीज के साथ टीम अप करके आज की रात करें चांद का दीदार।

रेड साड़ी
नई दुल्हन करवा चौथ पर लाल साड़ी पहनकर छा सकती है। आप चाहे तो साड़ी में मोनोटोन ट्रेंड फॉलो कर सकती हैं। थोड़ी वैरायटी पसंद करती हैं तो अलग-अलग शेड्स की साड़ी और ब्लाउज़ भी साथ में पेयर करें। वैरायटी के लिए ब्लाउज़ की डिज़ाइन के साथ एक्सपेरिमेंट करें। आजकल एक ही कलर में दो अलग-अलग टेक्सचर के फैब्रिक्स में साड़ी और ब्लाउज़ का भी ट्रेंड है। ये दिखने में काफी अच्छा लगता है।

कुर्ता विद पलाजो
मोनोटोन ट्रेंड में रेड शॉर्ट कुर्ते के साथ मैच करता हुआ पलाजो पसंद किया जाता है। अपने सूट के अलग-अलग हिस्सों के लिए एक ही कलर के अलग-अलग शेड्स भी चुन सकती हैं। थोड़ा और रिच लुक चाहती हैं तो एम्ब्रॉयडरी या वर्क वाला कुर्ता आपके लिए उपयुक्त है। इसके साथ कंट्रास्ट दुपट्‌टे भी अच्छे लगते हैं।

गरारा विद कुर्ता
एथनिक लुक के लिए लॉन्ग कुर्ते के साथ गरारा पहनें। लाइट कलर के डिजाइनर कुर्ते के साथ डार्क कलर के गरारे का कॉम्बिनेशन ट्राय करें। इस ड्रेस को लॉन्ग जैकेट के साथ भी पहन सकती हैं। एंब्रॉयडरी या हैवी वर्क वाले गरारे आपको हैवी लुक देने में मदद करेंगे।

फ्लोरल लहंगा
फूलों से सजे लहंगे ट्रेडिशनल और मॉडर्न दोनों ही लुक के लिए परफेक्ट हैं। लाइट से लेकर कन्ट्रास्ट कलर की एम्ब्रॉयडरी, सीक्वेंस और अलग-अलग प्रिंट्स वाले लहंगे को कंट्रास्ट दूपट्‌टे के साथ भी पहन सकती हैं। अपने दूपट्‌टे को पिनअप करना न भूलें ताकि आपको ज्यादा संभालने की जरूरत न पड़े।

ट्राय करें पेप्लम स्टाइल
पेप्लम स्लीव्स वाले हैवी लॉन्ग कुर्ते आपके लिए बेस्ट हैं। ये आपके कर्व्स को डिफाइन करते हैं साथ ही पियर शेप बॉडी पर भी अच्छे लगते हैं। आप पेप्लम टॉप के साथ हाई वेस्ट पैंट पहन सकती हैं। इसी तरह पेप्लम को कुर्ता के निचले हिस्से में भी सजाया जा सकता है। इससे आपको स्टाइलिश लुक मिलेगा। पेप्लम स्लीव्स पर किया गया एप्लिक वर्क भी अच्छा लगता है। इसे बॉटम के कलर से मैच करें।

