  66% Of Single Women Do Not Make Their Own Financial Decisions, 28% Depend On The Father In This Matter, While 5% Believe That Their Decisions Are Taken By The Mother's Will.

1,250 महिलाओं पर किया गया सर्वे:66% सिंगल वुमन अपने आर्थिक फैसले खुद नहीं करतीं, 28% इस मामले में पिता पर निर्भर, वहीं 5% ने माना उनके फैसले मां की मर्जी से लिए जाते हैं

27 मिनट पहले
  • ये सर्वे 25 से 54 साल की 1,250 महिलाओं पर किया गया। इस सर्वे में मुंबई, बेंगलूरु, दिल्ली, पुणे, जयपुर, कोलकाता, इंदौर और हैदराबाद को शामिल किया गया
  • शादी के बाद सिंगल रहने वाली 69% महिलाएं पति से अलग रहने के बाद अपने आर्थिक फैसलों के लिए पिता पर निर्भर रहती हैं

महिलाओं के लिए बने भारत के पहले फायनेंशियल प्लानिंग प्लेटफॉर्म एलएक्सएमई के सर्वे 2020 के अनुसार, 66 % सिंगल वुमन का कहना है कि वे अपने फायनेंशियल डिसिजन खुद नहीं लेती। 28% महिलाए वित्त संबंधी फैसले लेने के लिए अपने पिता पर निर्भर हैं। वहीं, 5% ने माना उनके फैसले मां की मर्जी से लिए जाते हैं।

ये सर्वे 25 से 54 साल की 1,250 महिलाओं पर किया गया। इस सर्वे में मुंबई, बेंगलूरु, दिल्ली, पुणे, जयपुर, कोलकाता, इंदौर और हैदराबाद को शामिल किया गया। यहां उन महिलाओं से बात की गई जो सिंगल हैं या विवाह के बाद अपने बच्चों के साथ रहती हैं। शादी के बाद सिंगल रहने वाली 69% महिलाएं पति से अलग रहने के बाद अपने आर्थिक फैसलों के लिए पिता पर निर्भर रहती हैं। उनकी ये निर्भरता उस वक्त बढ़ जाती है जब इन महिलाओं के साथ उनके बच्चे भी रहते हैं।

एलएक्सएमई के अनुसार, 91% वे महिलाएं भी हैं जो मनी मैटर के बारे में अपने बच्चों को सिखाती हैं और 86% ने माना कि वे अपने बच्चों को गुड मनी हैबिट्स देना पसंद करती हैं। लगभग हर 10 में से 9 महिला ने अपने बच्चों को पिगी बैंक दिए ताकि वे पैसों की बचत कर सकें और बचत का महत्व जानें।

