बातें काम की:दिवाली में लगातार इस्तेमाल हो रहे किचन को साफ़-सुथरा रखने के 7 आसान तरीके, इससे आपका काम होगा आसान

  • किचन में हर इक्विपमेंट, डिब्बे और अप्लायंस के लिए अलग जगह होनी चाहिए
  • कैबिनेट्रीज़ की नियमित सफाई भी बहुत जरूरी है। इन्हें सूखे और गीले कपड़े से पोंछना चाहिए

दिवाली आते ही घर में काम बढ़ जाता है। ऐसे में दिनभर किचन में कुछ न कुछ काम चलता ही रहता है। अगर आप बार-बार गंदा हो रहे किचन की सफाई आसानी से करना चाहती हैं तो यहां बताए जा रहे हैं टिप्स फॉलो करें।

1. सफाई- किचन में सबसे ज्यादा इस्तेमाल होता है काउंटर टॉप और सिंक। इसलिए सबसे ज्यादा जरूरी है इन्हें साफ़ रखना। इनकी सफाई करते रहेंगे तो किचन साफ़ बना रहेगा।

2. खाली सिंक - कोशिश करें कि सिंक हमेशा साफ़-सुथरा और खाली रहे। इस तरह किचन में बदबू नहीं ठहरती है।

3. सफाई के लिए सही टूल्स - अपने नैपकिंस रोज धोएं और ऐसी जगह रखें, जहां से इन्हें आसानी से उठाया जा सके। ज्यादा इस्तेमाल हो चुके नैपकिन को तुरंत ही हटा दें वरना उसमें से बदबू आने लगेगी।

4. फर्श और टाइल्स - किचन से जर्म्स और कीड़े वगैरह दूर रहें इसलिए जरूरी है फर्श की रोज सफाई करना। फर्श के साथ ही काउंटर टॉप के ऊपर वाली टाइल्स की सफाई भी हर मील को बनाने के बाद नियमित होनी चाहिए।

5. स्पिल-इन चेक - जब भी किचन में खाना गिरे, तो उसे तुरंत ही साफ़ करें जिससे बाद में और ज्यादा गंदा न हो। गिरे हुए खाने को लंबे समय तक वहीं पड़े न रहने दें, इससे फर्श पर पक्के दाग लग सकते हैं।

6. साफ़ कैबिनेट्स - कैबिनेट्रीज़ की नियमित सफाई भी बहुत जरूरी है। इन्हें सूखे और गीले कपड़े से पोंछना चाहिए। कैबिनेट्स में धूल और दाग-धब्बे न दिखें तो बेहतर होगा।

7. हर अप्लायंस की अलग जगह - किचन में हर इक्विपमेंट, डिब्बे और अप्लायंस के लिए अलग जगह होनी चाहिए। यदि पॉट्स -पैन्स, क्लीनिंग सप्लाइज और स्टोरेज कंटेनर्स के लिए अलग जोन बना देंगे, तो चीज़ें निकालने-रखने में दिक्क्त नहीं होगी। किचन फैलेगा भी नहीं।

