इसे बनाने में लगा एक साल:अमेरिका के एक कपल ने डबल डेकर बस को बनाया लग्जरी होम, यहां फायर प्लेस, बाथटब, किचन और अलमारी भी है

एक घंटा पहले
चार्ली मैकविकार और उनके बॉयफ्रेंड ल्यूक वाकर ने जब एक साथ रहने का फैसला किया तो उन्होंने अपने लिए एक आलीशान घर नहीं, बल्कि पुरानी बस खरीदी। इन दोनों ने 544 स्क्वेयर फुट लंदन डबल डेकर बस को लग्जरी होम में बदल दिया। वे दोनों किराए के घर में ज्यादा पैसे देना नहीं चाहते थे। चार्ली के पिता की अपनी जमीन है। उसने और ल्यूक ने मिलकर ये तय किया कि वे उस जमीन की कीमत देकर वहां अपने बस में बने घर को शिफ्ट करेंगे। उनके इस आलीशान घर में फायर प्लेस, बाथटब, लकड़ी से जलने वाला स्टोव और अलमारी भी है। साथ ही एक बिस्तर और टीवी रखा गया है। यहां बने लिविंग रूम और किचन की खूबसूरती भी देखने के लायक है।

फोटो साभार : metro.co.uk

इस आलीशान घर में माइक्रोवेव ओवन, फार्म हाउस सिंक, फ्रिज और वाशिंग मशीन भी रखी हुई है। यहां बने डाइनिंग रूम में तीन लोग बैठ सकते हैं, वहीं लिविंग रूम में दो बेंच लगी हुई हैं। इस बस को घर में तब्दील करने में कपल को एक साल लगा। महामारी के बाद से अब तक ये दोनों अपना ऑफिशियल काम भी यहीं रहते हुए कर रहे हैं। बस में वाई-फाई, बिजली और पानी का इंतजाम भी किया गया है।

बस के बाहर आउटडोर सीटिंग का प्रबंध भी किया गया है। वहीं दो बकरियां बंधी हुई हैं। इस लग्जरी घर से सुंदर जलाशय का नजारा भी देखा जा सकता है। डबल डेकर बस में रहना चार्ली और ल्यूक दोनों को अच्छा लगता है। वे यहां रहकर बहुत खुश हैं। वे इसे किसी हाल में छोड़ना नहीं चाहते। वे जल्दी ही इस आलीशान घर में एसी लगवाना चाहते हैं ताकि मौसम बदलने पर यहां रहना मुश्किल न हो।

