A couple donated 22,000 sq mtrs of prime land, located near the BRTF road in between Kerang and Keak villages in West Siang district to set up a model village.@PemaKhanduBJP @KirenRijiju @MyGovArunachal @ArunachalCMO @BJP4Arunachal https://t.co/M45I8Zg7oX