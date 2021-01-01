पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आउट आफ द बॉक्स वेडिंग:चेन्नई के एक कपल ने पूरे रीति-रिवाज से की भारत की पहली पारंपरिक हिंदू अंडरवाटर मैरिज, समुद्र को जल प्रदूषण और प्लास्टिक मुक्त बनाने का दिया संदेश

41 मिनट पहले
तिरुवनमलाई के चिन्नादुरई और उनकी मंगेतर कोयंबटूर की श्वेता ने पारंपरिक हिंदू रीति-रिवाज से अंडवाटर मैरिज की। इस यूनिक वेडिंग को भारत की पहली हिंदू अंडरवाटर मैरिज कहा जा रहा है। इस कपल ने जल प्रदूषण के बारे में जागरूकता फैलाने के लिए शादी का ये तरीका चुना। उन्होंने लोगों से समुद्र को प्लास्टिक फ्री बनाने की भी अपील की।

चिन्नादुरई तैराकी में माहिर हैं। वे पिछले 12 साल से स्वीमिंग कर रहे हैं। वहीं उनकी पत्नी श्वेता ने एक महीने में तैराकी सीखी। श्वेता ने बताया - ''मेरे सास-ससुर ने हमें अंडरवाटर शादी का सुझाव दिया। पहले तो यह सुनकर मैं डर गई क्योंकि मुझे तैरना नहीं आता था। लेकिन जल्दी ही मैंने स्कूबा डाइविंग सीखी। अब मुझे स्वीमिंग से डर नहीं लगता''। इस कपल ने पारंपरिक ड्रेस पहनकर शादी की। उन्होंने ज्यादा लोगों को इस शादी में नहीं बुलाया क्योंकि शादी की तारीख तय नहीं थी। वे इस महीने के आखिर में एक रिसेप्शन का आयोजन करेंगे जिसमें सभी मेहमानों को आमंत्रित किया जाएगा। इस कपल ने अंडरवाटर मैरिज के लिए पुलिस से पहले ही परमिशन ले ली थी।

