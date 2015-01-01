पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Women
  • Lifestyle
  • A Couple From Maharashtra, After 65 Years Of Marriage, Took Seven Rounds, Performed The Ritual Of Turmeric And Also Distributed Wedding Cards.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बच्चे और पोता-पोती बने बाराती:महाराष्ट्र के एक कपल ने शादी के 65 साल बाद दोबारा लिए सात फेरे, हल्दी की रस्म निभाई और शादी के कार्ड भी बांटे

26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यह शादी महाराष्ट्र के यवतमाल में लोनी स्थित उनके घर में हुई
  • इस कपल की शादी 16 नवंबर 1955 को हुई थी। उस वक्त सीताराम की उम्र 15 साल और निर्मला 6 साल की थीं

शादी के लम्हों को एक बार फिर जी लेना पति-पत्नी दोनों के लिए यादगार होता है। बढ़ती उम्र में अपनी सारी जिम्मेदारी पूरी करने के बाद फिर से सात फेरे लेना महाराष्ट्र के इस कपल को खूब भाया। महाराष्ट्र के यवतमाल जिले की अर्नि तहसील में यह शादी हुई।

वर की उम्र 81 साल और नाम सीताराम हीरवाले है, वहीं वधु की उम्र 72 साल और नाम निर्मला इंगोले है। इस कपल ने अपनी शादी के 65 साल पूरे होने पर शादी समारोह का एक बार फिर आयोजन किया। इस कपल की शादी 16 नवंबर 1955 को हुई थी। उस वक्त सीताराम की उम्र 15 साल और निर्मला 6 साल की थीं। यह शादी महाराष्ट्र के यवतमाल में लोनी स्थित उनके घर में हुई। इस विवाह समारोह में हल्दी से लेकर सात फेरे की रस्म रखी गई।

इसमें बाराती बनकर उनके बच्चे और पोता-पोती रहे। यहां 50 वर्षीय उनके बेटे ने शादी के दौरान होने वाली रस्मों की जिम्मेदारी संभाली। इन्होंने महामारी को देखते हुए 50 मेहमानों को शादी में आमंत्रित किया जिन्हें बुलाने के लिए कार्ड भी छपवाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें