पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Women
  • Lifestyle
  • A Pilot Started A Food Stall After Leaving The Job, So Much Fame Was Not Expected When He Served Food In Captain's Uniform.

हार के आगे जीत है:एक पायलट ने नौकरी छूटने पर शुरू किया फूड स्टॉल, कैप्टन की यूनिफॉर्म में खाना सर्व करने पर मिली इतनी शोहरत जिसकी उम्मीद नहीं थी

7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्टॉल के लिए खाना बनाने में अजरीन की बीवी लातून उनकी पूरी मदद करती हैं
  • चार बच्चों के पिता अजरीन अपने स्टॉल पर कई मलेशियन डिशेज जैसे करी नूडल्स, लस्का और कई फलों को मिलाकर बनाई गई डिश रोजक बेचते हैं

कोरोना वायरस महामारी की वजह से जिन लोगों ने अपनी नौकरी खोई उनमें बड़ी संख्या टूरिज्म इंडस्ट्री में काम करने वाले लोगों की भी रही। इसके चलते आज कई लोग बेरोजगार हैं तो कुछ ऐसे भी हैं जो नए बिजनेस की शुरुआत कर रहे हैं। ऐसे ही लोगों में मलेशियन पायलट अजरिन मोहम्मद जवावी भी शामिल हैं। इन्होंने पायलट की नौकरी छूटने पर अपने फूड बिजनेस की शुरुआत की।

44 साल के अजरीन कहते हैं-''मुझे मेरी कंपनी से हटा दिया गया। फिर मेरे पास कोई काम नहीं था। ऐसे में यह फूड स्टॉल मैंने अपनी आय का जरिया बनाया''। चार बच्चों के पिता अजरीन अपने स्टॉल पर कई मलेशियन डिशेज जैसे करी नूडल्स, लस्का और कई फलों को मिलाकर बनाई गई डिश रोजक बेचते हैं। अजरीन ने जब ये काम शुरू किया था, तब कभी सोचा भी नहीं था कि उन्हें इतनी शोहरत मिलेगी।

एक फोटोग्राफर ने अजरीन के कैप्टन की ड्रेस में फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किए जिसे लोगों ने बहुत पसंद किया। अपने फूड स्टॉल को अजरीन ने 'कैप्टन कॉर्नर' नाम दिया। वे अपने स्टॉल पर व्हाइट यूनिफॉर्म के साथ ब्लैक हैट पहनकर जब ग्राहकों को खाना सर्व करते हैं तो उन्हें बहुत खुशी होती है। अजरीन के अनुसार ''मेरी ड्रेस से आकर्षित होकर इस स्टॉल पर आने वाले लोगों की संख्या बढ़ी है। इसके अलावा इस स्टॉल का खाना भी ग्राहकों को काफी पसंद आता है''। इस स्टॉल के लिए खाना बनाने में अजरीन की बीवी लातून नोराल्यानी उनकी पूरी मदद करती हैं।

अजरीन कहते हैं- ''मेरा ये स्टॉल उन सभी लोगों को मुश्किल हालातों से लड़ने की प्रेरणा देता है जिनकी नौकरी छूट गई या जो इस वक्त बेरोजगार हैं। जिंदगी में आने वाली चुनौतियों को स्वीकार करना जरूरी है। इनसे हार मानकर मत बैठो। मुझे लग रहा है जैसे मैं अभी भी हवाई यात्रा कर रहा हूं''।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंउदयपुर में रजवाड़ी थीम पर हुई शादी, ट्रेडिशनल ज्वेलरी में दिखीं कंगना - राजस्थान - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें