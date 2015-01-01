पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  A Woman Discovered A Unique Way Of Social Distancing, A 6 feet long Dress Made In Two Months So That People Could Not Get Close To Her.

महामारी में नई ईजाद:एक महिला ने खोजा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का अनोखा तरीका, दो महीने में बनाई 6 फीट लंबी ड्रेस ताकि लोग उसके करीब न आ सकें

29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ये ड्रेस लाइट वेट होने की वजह से आसानी से ज्यादा वक्त तक भी पहनी जा सकती है
  • इस महिला ने कोरोना काल में एक ऐसी ड्रेस बनाई है जिससे सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग मेंटेन रह सके

आपकी क्रिएटिविटी की असली पहचान मुश्किल हालातों में ही होती है। यह बात इंस्टाग्राम यूजर शे ने अपनी क्रिएटिविटी से साबित कर दिखाई है। इस महिला ने कोरोना काल में एक ऐसी ड्रेस बनाई है जिससे सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग मेंटेन रह सके। इसे बनाने में उन्हें दो महीने का समय लगा। इस ड्रेस की खूबसूरती देखने के लायक है।

6 फीट लंबी इस ड्रेस के बारे में शे ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट के जरिये बताया। वे कहती हैं इसे बनाने के लिए सबसे पहले मैंने हूप स्कर्ट बनाया। सोशल मीडिया पर इस ड्रेस को बहुत पसंद किया जा रहा है जिसके चलते इसे अब तक 1.6 लाख लाइक्स और हजारों कमेंट्स मिले हैं। शे को इस बात की खुशी है कि अपनी कोशिश से वह एक परफेक्ट ड्रेस बना पाईं। शे कहती हैं मेरे डैड ने इस ड्रेस की तारीफ करते हुए कहा - ''ये ड्रेस सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग गाइडलाइन पर पूरी तरह से खरी उतरती है''।

शे ने इस ड्रेस से मैच करता हुआ मास्क भी पहन रखा है जिससे उनकी खूबसूरती बढ़ रही है। शे का कहना है कि ये ड्रेस लाइट वेट होने की वजह से आसानी से ज्यादा वक्त तक भी पहनी जा सकती है। साथ ही इसकी कीमत भी कम है।

