  • Hindi News
  • Women
  • Lifestyle
  • 'Aapali Aaji', Which Caters To The Traditional Dishes Of Maharashtra From Door To Door, Has Made Internet Sensation Through Its YouTube Channel

सपने पूरे करने की उम्र नहीं होती:महाराष्ट्र की पारंपरिक डिशेज को घर-घर तक पहुंचाने वाली 'आपली आजी', अपने यू ट्यूब चैनल से बनीं इंटरनेट सेंसेशन

एक घंटा पहले
  • वड़ा पाव, पाव भाजी, बेसन लड्‌डू और बालूशाही जैसी डिशेज को ट्रेडिशनल स्टाइल में बनाकर सुमन सारी दुनिया में नाम कमा रही हैं
  • सुमन अपने 17 साल के पोते यश से नई तकनीकी की जानकारी लेती हैं। उन्हें इस काम को करते हुए इतना अच्छा लगता है कि कभी वे इसे न करें तो बेचैनी महसूस करती हैं

अहमदनगर से 15 किमी दूर सरोला कसर गांव में सुमन थामने रहती हैं। 70 साल की उम्र में यू ट्यूब चैनल पर अपनी पहली रेसिपी पोस्ट कर लोगों का दिल जीत लेने वाली सुमन को इंटरनेट सेंसेशन कहा जाता है। कई मुश्किल हालातों के बाद भी महाराष्ट्र के एक गांव की इस महिला ने ट्रेडिशनल रेसिपीज के जरिये यूट्यूबर्स के बीच अपनी खास जगह बनाई है। वो भी तब जब वे कभी स्कूल नहीं गईं। यहां तक कि इंटरनेट की जानकारी उन्हें बिल्कुल नहीं है। बहुत कम सोर्सेस के बीच वे अपने पारंपरिक व्यंजन बनाकर छाई हुई हैं।

सुमन के कुकिंग टैलेंट को उनके 17 वर्षीय पोते यश ने पहचाना। उसने अपनी दादी के स्वादिष्ट व्यंजन को आम लोगों तक पहुंचाने के लिए 'आपली आजी' के नाम से यू ट्यूब चैनल की शुरुआत की। वे इस चैनल पर घर में बने मसालों का उपयोग कर महाराष्ट्रीयन फूड रेसिपीज बताती हैं। इस काम को शुरू किए जाने के एक महीने के बाद ही सुमन को यू टयूब के सबसे लोकप्रिय चैनल के लिए 'यू ट्यूब क्रिएटर्स अवार्ड' से सम्मानित किया गया। अब तक वे अपने चैनल पर 120 रेसिपीज शेयर कर चुकी हैं।

सुमन अपने 17 साल के पोते यश से नई तकनीकी की जानकारी लेती हैं। उन्हें इस काम को करते हुए इतना अच्छा लगता है कि कभी वे इसे न करें तो बेचैनी महसूस करती हैं। सुमन इस यूट्यूब चैनल के शुरुआती दिनों को याद करते हुए कहती हैं- ''मुझे कभी यह पता ही नहीं था कि यू ट्यूब क्या होता है। लेकिन मैंने इस बारे में पूरी जानकारी ली। मुझे इस बात की खुशी है कि मैं कामयाब हो गई''।

सुमन के चैनल पर आप महाराष्ट्रीयन मिठाइयों से लेकर चटनी और सब्जियों की रेसिपी देख सकते हैं। उनके यू ट्यूब चैनल पर छ: लाख से ज्यादा सब्सक्राइबर्स हैं। हर दिन इस बुजुर्ग महिला के रेसिपी वीडियो पर लाखों व्यूज आते हैं। वड़ा पाव, पाव भाजी, बेसन लड्‌डू और बालूशाही जैसी डिशेज को ट्रेडिशनल स्टाइल में बनाकर सुमन सारी दुनिया में नाम कमा रही हैं। वे कहती हैं - ''अपने सपने पूरे करने की कोई उम्र नहीं होती है''।

