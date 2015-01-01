पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कविता और कहानी दोनों लिखने में माहिर:7 साल की उम्र में किताब लिखने वाली अभिजीता गुप्ता बनीं सबसे कम उम्र की लेखिका, अपने नाम दर्ज करवा चुकी हैं कई रिकॉर्ड्स

7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उन्हें अब तक एशिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स और इंटरनेशनल बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स से सम्मानित किया जा चुका है
  • अभिजीता ने इस किताब को महज 3 महीनो में लिखा है। उनकी किताब बच्चो के बीच काफी पसंद की जा रही है

सात साल की अभिजीता गुप्ता की हाल ही में एक किताब रिलीज हुई है। इस किताब का नाम 'हैप्पीनेस आल अराउंड' है। इस किताब को लिखने के बाद वे सबसे कम उम्र की लेखिका बन गई हैं।

उन्हें अब तक एशिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्डस और इंटरनेशनल बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स से सम्मानित किया जा चुका है। अभिजीता ने इस किताब को महज 3 महीनो में लिखा है। अभिजीता की किताब बच्चो के बीच काफी पसंद की जा रही है। अभिजीता हमारे देश के प्रसिद्ध कवि स्वर्गीय मैथिलीशरण गुप्त की पोती हैं। अपनी किताब के लिए उन्हें पिछले महीने मेडल और सर्टिफिकेट मिला। जब वे महज पांच साल की थीं, तब अपने पैरेंट्स से लिखने के लिए कॉपी और पेंसिल की मांग करती थीं।

अभिजीता की मां अनुप्रिया कहती हैं- ''मुझे ये देखकर आश्चर्य हुआ कि अभिजीता ने जिस किताब को लिखा उसमें मुश्किल से एक या दो स्पेलिंग मिस्टेक थीं। मैं उसकी लिखने की क्षमता देखकर हैरान हूं। अभिजीता ने अपनी पहली कहानी 'द एलिफेंट एडवाइज' लिखी थी। उसकी पहली कविता का नाम 'ए सनी डे' हैं। ये दोनों उसकी किताब में हैं''।

अभिजीता कहती हैं - ''मेरे लेखन में सकारात्मक सोच नजर आती है क्योंकि मेरे पेरेंट्स ने मुझे सिखाया है कि हमें हर हाल में पॉजिटिव रहना चाहिए''। अभिजीता ने अपनी किताब में इलस्ट्रेशन भी खुद ही बनाए हैं। ये नन्हीं बच्ची दूसरी कक्षा की छात्रा है। अपनी किताब को अभिजीता ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान घर में रहते हुए लिखा। उन्हें रस्किन बॉन्ड और सुधा मूर्ति के बारे में पढ़ना पसंद है।

