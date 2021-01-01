पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Acid Attack On Hiba Husney's Refusal To Marry, Surgery For 6 Years, Now Ready To Face The World With Full Confidence

हौसले की जीत:हिबा हुस्नी के शादी से इंकार करने पर हुआ एसिड अटैक, फिर 6 साल तक प्लास्टिक सर्जरी हुई, आत्मविश्वास के साथ दुनिया का सामना कर रही हैं

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एसिड से हिबा का चेहरा बुरी तरह जल गया था। यहां तक कि उनके पलकें भी पिघल गई थी। दुबई के एक अस्पताल में पिछले 6 सालों से उनकी एक नहीं बल्कि अब तक कई सर्जरी हो चुकी हैं। इसके लिए वे दुबई के प्लास्टिक सर्जन का शुक्रिया अदा करती हैं। हिबा की कहानी उन सभी एसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर को एक बार फिर उत्साह से जीने की प्रेरणा देती है जो अपनी जिंदगी से हार मान चुकी हैं। हुस्नी की उम्र 38 साल है। 2008 में तलाकशुदा हिबा अपने बेटे के साथ रहते हुए खुशहाल जिंदगी बिताने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहीं थी।

चीफ प्लास्टिक सर्जन डॉ. मोहन रंगास्वामी ओर प्लास्टिक एंड रिकंस्ट्रक्टिव सर्जन डॉ. अबिजेर कपाड़िया के साथ हिबा हुस्नी
चीफ प्लास्टिक सर्जन डॉ. मोहन रंगास्वामी ओर प्लास्टिक एंड रिकंस्ट्रक्टिव सर्जन डॉ. अबिजेर कपाड़िया के साथ हिबा हुस्नी

हुस्नी की मां और परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों ने भी उसका हौसला बढ़ाया। उन्हीं दिनों उसे अब्दुल रहमान की ओर से शादी का ऑफर मिला। हिबा एक सैलून में काम करती थी। कुछ ही दिनों में उसने रहमान का गुस्सैल बर्ताव देखा तो शादी से मना कर दिया। 29 मई 2008 को जब हिबा सैलून जा रही थी, तभी रहमान उसके पास आया और एक बॉटल में भरे एसिड को उसके चेहरे पर फेंक दिया। हिबा ने बताया - ''उस वक्त मेरा चेहरा बुरी तरह से जल रहा था। मेरे बाल भी जल गए थे। मैं अपनी आंखों की रोशनी खो चुकी थी। मुझे इतना ज्यादा दर्द हो रहा था कि जिसके सामने कुछ समझ में नहीं आ रहा था। तभी किसी ने एंबुलेंस बुलाई और मुझे अस्पताल पहुंचाया''।

सर्जरी के बाद हिबा एक बार फिर दुनिया का सामना करने को तैयार है।
सर्जरी के बाद हिबा एक बार फिर दुनिया का सामना करने को तैयार है।

उसके बाद हिबा के छ: साल एक अस्पताल से लेकर दूसरे अस्पताल में प्लास्टिक सर्जरी कराते हुए बीते। अस्पताल में सालों बिताने के बाद जब वह घर लौटी तो लोगों का सामना करना उसके लिए आसान नहीं था। घर से बाहर निकलने पर आसपास रहने वाले लोग उस पर पत्थर फेंकते। हिबा की तकलीफ जब उसके बेटे से नहीं देखी गई तो उसने इंटरनेट के जरिए दुबई के प्रोस्थेटिक स्कल्पटर अश्वाक हसन अल हाशमी ऑफ ओमानियति प्रोस्थेटिक आर्ट्स सेंटर के बारे में हिबा को बताया। यहां पहुंच कर हिबा की जिंदगी को नया मोड़ मिला। अब वह एक बार फिर दुनिया का सामना करने को तैयार है।

