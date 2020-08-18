पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्विटर रिएक्शन:पीरियड लीव पर मिल रही लोगों की मिली-जुली राय, किसी ने कहा अच्छा विकल्प तो कोई कह रहा पीरियड पेन से राहत की एक गोली भी नहीं बनी

13 घंटे पहले
  • पिछले दिनों बरखा दत्त ने पीरियड लीव का विरोध करते हुए ट्विट किया था कि ये ''महिलाओं को पीछे धकेलने जैसा है।
  • एक ट्विटर यूजर ने कहा जिन महिलाओं को पीरियड के दौरान दर्द होता है, उनके लिए पीरियड लीव एक अच्छा विकल्प है।

सूरत की एक डिजिटल मार्केटिंग कंपनी ने इस फर्म में काम करने वाली महिलाओं को हर साल 12 दिन की पीरियड लीव की सुविधा दी है।

इससे कुछ दिनों पहले फूड डिलीवरी कंपनी ज़ोमेटो ने नई पहल करते हुए महिला कर्मचारियों के लिए हर साल 10 दिन की ‘पीरियड लीव’ की घोषणा की थी।

5 हजार कर्मचारियों वाली इस कंपनी के संस्थापक दीपेंदर गोयल ने अपने कर्मचारियों को एक ईमेल भेजकर इस पहल के बारे में बताया था। ज़ोमेटो से पहले मुंबई स्थित कल्चर मशीन, गुड़गांव की गोज़ूप और कोलकाता की फ़्लाईमाईबिज़ कंपनी भी ये पहल कर चुकी है।

पिछले दिनों बरखा दत्त ने पीरियड लीव का विरोध करते हुए ट्विट किया था कि ये ''महिलाओं को पीछे धकेलने जैसा है। वे इस मुद्दे को लेकर किसी कीमत पर अपनी धारणा बदलना नहीं चाहती हैं''।

बरखा दत्त की बात का विरोध करते हुए विवेक नांबियार ने ट्विट किया ''जिन महिलाओं को पीरियड के दौरान दर्द होता है, उनके लिए पीरियड लीव एक अच्छा विकल्प है। अगर आपको इस लीव की जरूरत नहीं है तो आप न लें लेकिन सभी महिलाओं को ये लीव न मिले, ये कहना गलत है''।

इन दोनों से अलग करुणा नंदी ने ट्विट किया ''पीरियड लीव भी मेटरनिटी लीव की तरह ही है। लेकिन अगर आपके पीरियड पेनफुल नहीं हैं तो ये छुट्‌टी न लें। साथ ही उन महिलाओं को पीरियड लीव लेने से मना न करें जिन्हें इस दौरान दर्द का सामना करना पड़ता है''।

जेनिफर शाहीन हुसैन ने ट्विट किया ''ऐसी दुनिया जहां डॉक्टर कैंसर का इलाज कर सकते हैं और हार्ट ट्रांसप्लांट की सुविधा है। वहां मासिक धर्म में ऐंठन का इलाज करने के लिए एक गोली बनी। दुनिया चाहती है कि हमारा गर्भाशय दवा रहित हो''।

पीरियड के दौरान छुट्‌टी की बात पर बॉलीवुड हसीनाओं का ये फिल्मी अंदाज भी खूब पसंद किया जा रहा है।

आइना रायचौधरी ने वर्कप्लेस पर अपने साथ होने वाली बदसलूकी को ट्विट के जरिये इस तरह बयां किया - ''कर्मचारी कभी किसी संस्थान को पैसा ज्यादा मिलने की वजह से नहीं छोड़ता अधिकांश लोग कार्यस्थल पर सम्मान न मिलने की वजह से उस संस्थान को छोड़ देते हैं। जब मैंने पीरियड लीव मांगी तो मुझे 'वुमन कार्ड' तक कहा गया। इंसान मशीन नहीं है''।

