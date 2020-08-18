ट्विटर रिएक्शन:पीरियड लीव पर मिल रही लोगों की मिली-जुली राय, किसी ने कहा अच्छा विकल्प तो कोई कह रहा पीरियड पेन से राहत की एक गोली भी नहीं बनी

पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरInstall App
सूरत की एक डिजिटल मार्केटिंग कंपनी ने इस फर्म में काम करने वाली महिलाओं को हर साल 12 दिन की पीरियड लीव की सुविधा दी है।
इससे कुछ दिनों पहले फूड डिलीवरी कंपनी ज़ोमेटो ने नई पहल करते हुए महिला कर्मचारियों के लिए हर साल 10 दिन की ‘पीरियड लीव’ की घोषणा की थी।
5 हजार कर्मचारियों वाली इस कंपनी के संस्थापक दीपेंदर गोयल ने अपने कर्मचारियों को एक ईमेल भेजकर इस पहल के बारे में बताया था। ज़ोमेटो से पहले मुंबई स्थित कल्चर मशीन, गुड़गांव की गोज़ूप और कोलकाता की फ़्लाईमाईबिज़ कंपनी भी ये पहल कर चुकी है।
NO @ShashiTharoor menstrual leave ghettoises women, becomes one more excuse to close certain professional doors on women and treats the monthly period as a grand event instead of routine biology. Here's a piece I wrote in @washingtonpost on thi this https://t.co/OKqDslqpuZ https://t.co/f6N6sDS8Lw— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) March 8, 2020
पिछले दिनों बरखा दत्त ने पीरियड लीव का विरोध करते हुए ट्विट किया था कि ये ''महिलाओं को पीछे धकेलने जैसा है। वे इस मुद्दे को लेकर किसी कीमत पर अपनी धारणा बदलना नहीं चाहती हैं''।
Disagree, Barkha!— V (@ivivek_nambiar) August 11, 2020
I know "No uterus, no opinion," and I hate to use 'but', but, having seen the excruciating pain some women go through, it's good to have the option of period leaves. Don't take it if you don't need it, why say it should not be there at all! https://t.co/2u50W797tS
बरखा दत्त की बात का विरोध करते हुए विवेक नांबियार ने ट्विट किया ''जिन महिलाओं को पीरियड के दौरान दर्द होता है, उनके लिए पीरियड लीव एक अच्छा विकल्प है। अगर आपको इस लीव की जरूरत नहीं है तो आप न लें लेकिन सभी महिलाओं को ये लीव न मिले, ये कहना गलत है''।
Folks, period leave is like maternity leave. 1. Don't take it if your period isn't painful and 2. Don't deny others' pain because you're such a pain free hero.— Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) August 12, 2020
इन दोनों से अलग करुणा नंदी ने ट्विट किया ''पीरियड लीव भी मेटरनिटी लीव की तरह ही है। लेकिन अगर आपके पीरियड पेनफुल नहीं हैं तो ये छुट्टी न लें। साथ ही उन महिलाओं को पीरियड लीव लेने से मना न करें जिन्हें इस दौरान दर्द का सामना करना पड़ता है''।
In a world where doctors can cure cancer and do heart transplants, there isn't a single pill to treat menstrual cramps. The world wants our uterus to be drug-free. Like sacred grounds in a virgin forest.— Jennifer Shaheen Hussain (@Hushjenn) August 16, 2020
-- Kum Jiyoung, Born 1982#barkhadutt #menstrualleave @BDUTT
जेनिफर शाहीन हुसैन ने ट्विट किया ''ऐसी दुनिया जहां डॉक्टर कैंसर का इलाज कर सकते हैं और हार्ट ट्रांसप्लांट की सुविधा है। वहां मासिक धर्म में ऐंठन का इलाज करने के लिए एक गोली बनी। दुनिया चाहती है कि हमारा गर्भाशय दवा रहित हो''।
Our favourite Bollywood characters react to the idea of #periodleave #menstrualleave pic.twitter.com/oe1uvCGt4w— Quint Neon (@QuintNeon) August 10, 2020
पीरियड के दौरान छुट्टी की बात पर बॉलीवुड हसीनाओं का ये फिल्मी अंदाज भी खूब पसंद किया जा रहा है।
Employees never leave an organisation and start looking out because of money but mostly out of the lack of empathy embedded in the culture of the organisations.I have been yelled at for playing the ''woman card'' when I have asked for a #periodleave. Humans aren't machines.— Aaina Roychowdhury (@aainu17) August 10, 2020
आइना रायचौधरी ने वर्कप्लेस पर अपने साथ होने वाली बदसलूकी को ट्विट के जरिये इस तरह बयां किया - ''कर्मचारी कभी किसी संस्थान को पैसा ज्यादा मिलने की वजह से नहीं छोड़ता अधिकांश लोग कार्यस्थल पर सम्मान न मिलने की वजह से उस संस्थान को छोड़ देते हैं। जब मैंने पीरियड लीव मांगी तो मुझे 'वुमन कार्ड' तक कहा गया। इंसान मशीन नहीं है''।0
