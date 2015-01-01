पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  America's Tyra Patterson Spent 23 Years In Prison Without Being Innocent, Now Art School Conferred Honorary Degree

दिल छू लेने वाली कहानी:अमेरिका की टायरा पैटरसन ने बेगुनाह होते हुए 23 साल जेल में गुजारे, अब आर्ट स्कूल ने दी मानद उपाधि

38 मिनट पहले
  • टायरा जब 19 साल की थी, तब उनके पड़ोस में एक अपार्टमेंट में हुई चोरी और हत्या के मामले में उन्हें मुजरिम करार दिया गया था
  • टायरा कहती हैं कि बेघर होने की वजह से 11 साल की उम्र में उन्हें स्कूल छोड़ना पड़ा

अमेरिका में 23 साल जेल में गुजारने के बाद टायरा पैटरसन नाम की महिला की कहानी लोगों के दिलों को छू रही है। 45 साल की टायरा के अनुसार वह निर्दोष थीं। सजा पूरी करने के बाद वह तीन साल पहले जेल से बाहर आई है। अब अपनी बेगुनाही साबित करने के साथ ही वह विधिक मामलों में सलाह दे रही हैं और लोगों को जागरूक कर रही हैं। हाल ही में सिनसिनाटी के एक आर्ट स्कूल ने टायरा को कला में मानद उपाधि से सम्मानित किया है।

टायरा जब 19 साल की थी, तब उनके पड़ोस में एक अपार्टमेंट में हुई चोरी और हत्या के मामले में उन्हें मुजरिम करार दिया गया था। टायरा कहती हैं कि बेघर होने की वजह से 11 साल की उम्र में उन्हें स्कूल छोड़ना पड़ा था। वह जब जेल में पहुंची, तो जिंदगी से निराश थीं। उन्हें लिखना-पढ़ना तक नहीं आता था। लेकिन फिर उन्होंने जेल में ही पढ़ाई शुरू कर दी।

जेल में चित्रकारी सीखी और पेंटिंग्स भी बनाई। वह कहती हैं कि खुद को व्यस्त रखकर ही वह मानसिक रूप से मजबूत रह सकीं। जेल में रहते हुए वह अधिकृत जीईडी प्रशिक्षक (जनरल एजुकेशन डेवलपमेंट) बनीं और पैरालीगल मामलों का प्रशिक्षण पूरा किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने स्टीम इंजीनियर का लाइसेंस भी लिया।

जेल से बाहर आने के तीन सप्ताह बाद उन्होंने ओहियाे के जस्टिस एंड पॉलिसी सेंटर में बतौर पैरालीगल एक्सपर्ट जॉइन किया। टायरा विधि महाविद्यालयों में जाकर अमेरिका में बड़े पैमानों पर फैली अव्यवस्थाओं और न्यायालय द्वारा गलत तरीके से सुनाए गए फैसलों को चुनौती देने के बारे में सलाह देती हैं।

