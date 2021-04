संघर्ष किया पर हार नहीं मानी:अहमदाबाद की पहली दिव्यांग महिला ऑटो ड्राइवर अंकिता शाह, नौकरी के लिए दर-दर भटकी फिर करने लगी ड्राइविंग, आज अपनी कमाई से उठा रही पिता की बीमारी का खर्च

Meet Ankita Shah from Ahmedabad, who is specially abled from her leg & driving an auto rickshaw for the treatment of her cancer-stricken father.



Salute to the daughter🙏#PROUD

