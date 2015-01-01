पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फूड स्टॉल के नाम से हो रही कमाई:ओडिशा में खुला 'एंटी वायरस टिफिन सेंटर', सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर ने कहा 'माडर्न प्रॉब्लम का मॉडर्न सॉल्यूशन'

33 मिनट पहले
  • एंटी वायरस टिफिन सेंटर में मिलने वाली डिशेज में इडली, डोसा, उपमा, पूरी, समोसा और वड़ा शामिल हैं
  • इस स्टॉल पर आने वाले एक कस्टमर को यह नाम इतना पसंद आया कि उसने इस स्टॉल का फोटो अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर पोस्ट कर दिया

कोरोना वायरस ने हमारी जिंदगी और बिजनेस दोनों को बुरी तरह से प्रभावित किया है। रेस्टोरेंट्स और यहां मिलने वाले फूड आइटम्स को लेकर भी लोग कई बातों का ख्याल रखने लगे हैं। अपने फूड स्टॉल को चलाने के लिए वे तरह-तरह के काम कर रहे हैं। इसी बीच ओडिशा के ब्रह्मपुर में एक फूड स्टॉल के मालिक ने अपने स्टॉल का नाम 'एंटी वायरस टिफिन सेंटर' रखा है।

कोरोना के प्रति ग्राहकों की भावनाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए इसका नाम सोशल मीडिया पर छाया हुआ है। इस स्टॉल पर आने वाले एक कस्टमर को यह नाम इतना पसंद आया कि उसने इस स्टॉल का फोटो अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर पोस्ट कर दिया।

इस फोटो में दिखाई दे रहा है कि स्टॉल पर कई लोग खड़े होकर खा रहे हैं। एंटी वायरस टिफिन सेंटर में मिलने वाली डिशेज में इडली, डोसा, उपमा, पूरी, समोसा और वड़ा शामिल है। सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स इस स्टॉल पर मिलने वाली चीजों से ज्यादा तारीफ इसके नाम की कर रहे हैं। एक यूजर ने कहा ''मुझे उम्मीद है यहां खाने में सैनिटाइजर नहीं मिलाया जाता होगा''। दूसरे यूजर ने कहा - ''यह स्टॉल माडर्न प्रॉब्लम का मॉडर्न सॉल्यूशन है''।

