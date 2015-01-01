पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फेस्टिवल सीजन:इसेंशियल ऑइल्स मिलाकर तैयार होती हैं अरोमा थैरेपी कैंडल्स, ये मूड लिफ्टर्स होती हैं, इससे रेस्पिरेट्री सिस्टम को नुकसान नहीं होता

एक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इसेंशियल ऑइल्स केवल अरोमा थैरेपी कैंडल्स में ही इस्तेमाल होते हैं। यहां कई तरह के ऑइल इस्तेमाल किए जाते हैं और हर तेल का अलग असर होता है
  • नेचुरल अरोमा थैरेपी कैंडल्स थोड़ी महंगी हो सकती हैं, लेकिन सेहत के लिए यही अच्छी होती हैं

दीवाली पर लोग हजारों सालाें से कैंडल्स का इस्तेमाल करते आ रहे हैं। अब इन्हें केवल बिजली के विकल्प के तौर पर नहीं, कई अलग वजहों से इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है। कैंडल्स एसेंशियल ऑइल्स के साथ जलाई जा रही हैं जिनकी अलग-अलग खुश्बू से माहौल में नई ऊर्जा भर जाती है।

ऐसे होती हैं तैयार :
- अरोमा थैरेपी कैंडल्स में तीन मुख्य चीजें पाई जाती हैं- विक, वैक्स और इसेंशियल ऑइल। विक या बत्ती वो हिस्सा है जिसे जलाया जाता है। विक या बत्ती एक पतली रस्सी की तरह पूरी कैंडल में ऊपर से नीचे तक होती हैं।
- इसेंशियल ऑइल्स केवल अरोमा थैरेपी कैंडल्स में ही इस्तेमाल होते हैं। यहां कई तरह के ऑइल इस्तेमाल किए जाते हैं और हर तेल का अलग असर होता है। यह भी ध्यान रखना चाहिए कि हर कैंडल सेफ नहीं होती और यह नेचुरल तरीके से तैयार नहीं की जाती है।

नेचुरल या ऑर्गेनिक कैंडल्स क्यों हैं बेहतर
नेचुरल अरोमा थैरेपी कैंडल्स थोड़ी महंगी हो सकती हैं, लेकिन सेहत के लिए यही अच्छी होती हैं। ये मूड लिफ्टर्स होती हैं और रेस्पिरेट्री सिस्टम को किसी तरह का नुकसान भी नहीं पहुंचाती हैं।
कैंडल बनाने में नकली वैक्स प्रोडक्ट्स का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। ये कैंडल जब जलती हैं तो जहरीले पदार्थ छोड़ती हैं।

सूट- काले रंग का पाउडरी पदार्थ होता है जो जलती हुई कैंडल के ठीक ऊपर वाली सीलिंग पर जम जाता है। ये भी सेहत के लिए हानिकारक होता है। शोध बताते हैं कि पेट्रोलियम वैक्स नेचुरल वैक्स के मुकाबले सौ गुना ज्यादा सूट छोड़ती है।

विक- कॉटन विक ही सबसे अच्छी मानी जाती है। कैंडल्स की बत्ती यानी विक में भी हानिकारक तत्व पाए जाते हैं। जैसे लेड, जिंक वगैरह। यदि प्योर कॉटन विक न मिले तो हेंप विक ली जा सकती है।

