गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में नारी शक्ति:कैप्टन प्रीति चौधरी ने संभाली शिल्का एंटी एयरक्राफ्ट हथियार सिस्टम की कमान, परेड में शामिल होने वाली एकमात्र महिला सेना अधिकारी का मिला गौरव

गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में राजपथ पर कैप्टन प्रीति चौधरी ने अपग्रेडेड शिल्का एंटी एयरक्राफ्ट हथियार सिस्टम की कमान संभाली। इस एंटी एयर क्राफ्ट सिस्टम को पहली बार गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में शामिल किया गया। शिल्का वेपन सिस्टम आधुनिक रडार और डिजिटल फायर कंट्रोल कंप्यूटर से लैस है। प्रीति चौधरी एनसीसी एयर स्क्वाड्रेन की पूर्व कैडेट हैं। वे चंडीगढ़ की आर्मी एयर डिफेंस में 140 वायु रक्षा रेजिमेंट की कैप्टन हैं जिन्हें इस साल गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में नेतृत्व करने वाली एकमात्र महिला सेना अधिकारी का गौरव प्राप्त हुआ है।

प्रीति चौधरी के पिता इंद्र सिंह आर्मी से रिटायर्ड कैप्टन रहे। उनका कई जगह तबादला होने की वजह से प्रीति की स्कूली शिक्षा अलग-अलग आठ शहरों में हुई। उनका पैतृक घर बिंझौल गांव में है। रिटायर होने के बाद उन्होंने चंडीगढ़ के पास जीरकपुर गांव में घन बना लिया। प्रीति ने चंडीगढ़ से बी टेक किया। इसी दौरान उन्होंने एनसीसी ज्वॉइन किया। उसके बाबद सर्विस सिलेक्शन बोर्ड का टेस्ट क्लियर किया और ऑफिसर ट्रेनिंग कैंप चेन्नई में ट्रेनिंग पूरी की। प्रीति अपने पिता को प्रेरणा मानती हैं। उनके अनुशासन बद्ध जीवन और वर्दी की शान को देखते हुए ही प्रीति ने सेना में आने का फैसला किया।

